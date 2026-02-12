Netgain Named to CRN's 2026 MSP 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

Recognized in the Pioneer 250 Category for Excellence in Managed Cloud, IT and Cybersecurity Services

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain Technology, LLC, a premier provider of managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity solutions for accounting firms, healthcare organizations and legal practices, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Netgain on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Netgain has been recognized for its outstanding contributions in managed services and security.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list recognizes the top managed service providers in North America. These companies deliver essential services that improve operational efficiency, strengthen security and help organizations maximize their technology investments.

The MSP 500 is divided into three categories: the Pioneer 250, which highlights MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing providers serving midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting firms with deep cloud-based security expertise.

The list highlights MSPs that help organizations manage increasingly complex IT environments and deliver measurable results.

Turning AI Opportunity Into Secure, Scalable Business Impact

As accounting, legal and healthcare organizations respond to rapid advances in AI and escalating cybersecurity threats, Netgain delivers an optimized and fully managed cloud foundation built on Microsoft Azure and AWS. By combining 24/7 cloud operations, proactive security monitoring and structured AI enablement programs, Netgain helps regulated and compliance-driven firms adopt AI responsibly, protect sensitive client and patient data, and scale without introducing new risk. The result is a resilient IT environment that enables innovation with confidence while maintaining control and regulatory readiness.

"Netgain is honored to be named to CRN's 2026 MSP 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for the sixth consecutive year," said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain. "This recognition underscores the strength of our managed cloud and cybersecurity capabilities and the trust our clients place in us every day. As AI reshapes operations across accounting, legal and healthcare firms, Netgain enables organizations to build and manage secure Azure and AWS environments and adopt AI responsibly so innovation drives growth without increasing risk. This honor reflects our team's continued commitment to delivering a secure, reliable experience that allows our clients to move forward with clarity and control."

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain specializes in delivering managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services tailored for mid-market organizations in the accounting, healthcare and legal verticals. With over 25 years of experience, Netgain combines deep expertise in private and public cloud environments with a personalized co-managed support model to deliver a secure, reliable and efficient managed IT solution for their increasingly distributed workforce. Our team is dedicated to building lasting partnerships, working alongside clients to address their unique needs and harnessing the full potential of technology to deliver an exceptional end-user experience. Learn more at Netgaincloud.com.

Netgain PR Contact:

Francie Dudrey

Netgain Technology, LLC

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Netgain Technology, LLC