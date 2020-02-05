NetGovern Announces Full Integration with Ipro's eDiscovery Software, Enabling Smarter Collection to Production for Inside Counsel

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetGovern today announced that it will be actively supporting Ipro's market-leading technology and product strategy. Through this exciting partnership, NetGovern's capabilities will soon be integrated with the Ipro eDiscovery solution. The collaboration will provide simplified, consolidated access to multiple sources of enterprise unstructured data for Ipro's effective eDiscovery workflow.

Ipro and NetGovern's end-to-end optimization of the EDRM process.

This partnership will help serve the legal industry with a workflow from Information Governance, to In-Place Early Data Assessment, through eDiscovery, all the way to trial presentation.

"Ipro, a global leader in the eDiscovery and Trial software market, has a very clear idea of where the enterprise market is heading," says Pierre Chamberland, Founder & CEO of NetGovern. "Our customers can now leverage both technologies to provide their legal counsel - as part of internal investigations, compliance risk assessments, intellectual property review, and public record requests – with enhanced visual analytics, intuitive document review, and in-place legal holds, regardless of file/data location."

Dean Brown, CEO at Ipro Tech, states, "As enterprise legal teams continue to in-source most of the eDiscovery process, they require fast, market-leading tools working seamlessly together. This integration will empower legal teams in collaborating and moving efficiently through the eDiscovery process while minimizing cost and distraction from business matters."

Lawyers can take advantage of the integration right away and will benefit from improved synergies between both products as the roadmap unfold. Both companies reiterated their continued commitment to providing customers with flexible deployments whether On-Premises or fully hosted in Public & Private Clouds.

During Legalweek 2020 in NYC, both companies will answer questions and celebrate this partnership at its "Game On eDiscovery!" event at Faces and Names on Feb 5, 2020. For information about scheduling a meeting, contact us here: https://www.netgovern.com/event/legaltech2020

About NetGovern

NetGovern's information archiving and governance software helps organizations solve data compliance, safeguard personal information, simplify eDiscovery and protect their reputation. Our all-in-one solution offers the fastest speed to value, lowest cost of ownership, and most secure visibility of sensitive information found in messages and files, independent of storage location.

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.

https://www.Iprotech.com

