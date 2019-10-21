NetGovern Announces Smart Collection App For Relativity

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetGovern today announced the launch of Smart Collection, a new app compatible with the Relativity e-discovery platform that expands the scope of data sources it pulls from, whether on-premises or in the cloud, so that all relevant unstructured information can be identified, previewed, collected, and put under hold in-place, before being imported into Relativity. The current version of the Smart Collection app exports a load file that can be imported to supported versions of Relativity on-premises and RelativityOne, with deeper integrations planned in the future.

NetGovern's Smart Collection app is optimized for the left-hand side of the EDRM process, offering enhanced connectivity to multiple data types & information sources. By maintaining up-to-date indexes of all the information in Exchange, Office 365, File Servers, SharePoint, OneDrive, Box, Citrix ShareFile, Egnyte, and others, Smart Collection allows for relevant data to be found in seconds and then efficiently processed through advanced filtering capabilities.

Ronen Vengosh, VP Platform Ecosystem at Egnyte stated that, "NetGovern is excellent when it comes to in-place search for Egnyte. The pre-collection that NetGovern empowers inside Legal Counsel to perform whether on Egnyte cloud-based files, or on-premise data, results in a streamlined and optimized collection process."

NetGovern's Smart Collection app allows Relativity users to start working and collaborating on cases faster than ever before. "Relativity is an important e-discovery partner of ours," said Frederic Bourget, NetGovern's CTO. "By gaining visibility into their entire unstructured data sources and importing only relevant information for their external litigation teams, inside Legal Counsel can minimize their response time while also ensuring a more comprehensive Discovery process."

Relativity's Director of Strategic Partnerships, Drew Deitch, added, "NetGovern's Smart Collection app is an important tool for users looking to streamline the process of importing unstructured data into their workflows," said Deitch. "The app's ability to process, analyze and ingest only the relevant information in their cases will help Relativity users save time and money during this important phase of the e-discovery process."

NetGovern Smart Collection is now available in the Relativity App Hub, which includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners. With more than 90 apps now available, the App Hub gives users the ability to pick and choose the solutions that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the e-discovery process—and solve data challenges outside e-discovery.

About NetGovern

NetGovern's information archiving and governance software helps mid-sized organizations solve data compliance, safeguard personal information, simplify eDiscovery and protect their reputation. Our all-in-one solution offers the fastest speed to value, lowest cost of ownership, and most secure visibility of sensitive information found in messages and files, independent of storage location. Contact info@netgovern.com, or visit www.netgovern.com/relativity for more information.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

