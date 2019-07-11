NetGovern Joins the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI); Represents an Opportunity to Make an Impactful Difference on the Scale-Up Ecosystem

MONTREAL, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetGovern ( https://www.netgovern.com ), a Montreal-based provider of Information Governance, Archiving, & eDiscovery software announced today that it has joined the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI). The Council's mandate is to optimize the growth of Canada's innovation-based sector by ensuring that technology CEOs and public-policy leaders are working together to shape Canada's innovation agenda.

Council of Canadian Innovators

"NetGovern decided to support CCI's strategic advocacy efforts as they are primarily geared to accelerate growth. Enhancing our ability to gain easier/faster access to customers, talent, and capital is critical to our sustained profitability," said Pierre Chamberland, Founder & CEO of NetGovern. "We look forward to being an active CCI participant, providing impactful guidance and feedback to our government agencies on the programs and policies they are looking to implement in support of technology sector scale-ups."

The Council of Canadian Innovators was founded in September 2015 by Canada's most successful technology CEOs to ensure their voice was heard in the public policy development process because for far too long, Canada's public policy regarding innovation has been dominated by foreign multinationals and other actors whose primary purpose is not to create economic growth in Canada. Today, the Council is composed of over 100 CEOs leading high-growth, Canadian-based companies in the Cleantech, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Healthtech, and ICT sectors, and advocates for public policy strategies that increase access to skilled talent, growth capital, and new customers for domestic scale-ups.

"As governments across Canada start to reorient their public policy towards the 21st Century data-driven economy, we're beyond thrilled to have NetGovern CEO Pierre Chamberland's years of experience helping to shape our organization's national advocacy efforts," said Benjamin Bergen, executive director of the Council of Canadian Innovators. "By working with a network of over 100 CEOs leading high-growth Canadian-headquartered companies, Pierre will contribute to CCI's calls for a national data strategy and economic strategies focused on seeing more domestic firms scale-up globally as they create well-paying jobs here in Canada."

About NetGovern

NetGovern's software enables regulated organizations to cost-effectively connect, collect & control petabytes of unstructured data stored in their file sharing, instant messaging, email and collaboration platforms, whether on-premise, on-cloud, or across hybrid systems. Our comprehensive File Analysis, eDiscovery (Search), and Remediation capabilities, helps our clients to proactively organize, preserve, secure, and gain insight from what is arguably their most valuable asset – Information.

