Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.38 Billion by 2028 - Sector Expanding Rapidly with Nine Submarine Cables

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Feb, 2024, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.38 billion by 2028 from $940 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.76% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Netherlands data center market has the presence of around nine existing submarine cables. In contrast, there is an upcoming submarine cable in the country, namely BT North Sea, which is under development and is expected to be operational during 2023.

The Netherlands data center market has witnessed several power purchase agreements (PPA) from significant operators to adopt renewable energy power sources for their data center operations and achieve the target set by the government of carbon neutrality. For instance, in June 2023, Google signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kronos Solar EDPR to procure solar energy in the Netherlands.

In October 2023, the Netherlands Dutch Digital Infrastructure Agency (RDI) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched a project to support European national agencies to supervise artificial intelligence (AI). In October 2023, Dutch Vocational College, in partnership with Digital Realty, launched a new demonstration data center in Amsterdam to teach data center skills to students.

In 2023, the Netherlands is witnessing investments from Global Switch, NorthC, Microsoft, Switch, Digital Reality, and Google in six data center facilities nationwide. The Netherlands data center market is also witnessing investment from the new entrant Yondr.

The Netherlands data center market has around 115 operational colocation facilities. Some of the prominent colocation operators in the country included Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust, NorthC, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centers, Serverfarm, Keppel Data Centres, Switch DataCenters, Iron Mountain, and Interconnect.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Netherlands colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in the Netherlands by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Netherlands data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Netherlands
  • Data Center Colocation Market in the Netherlands
  • The Netherlands data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Investment Opportunities in Netherlands

  • Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Netherlands Market
  • Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands
  • Moratorium on Data Center Developments in Netherlands
  • National & Regional Development of New Data Center Regulations/ Policy in the Netherlands
  • Investment by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Netherlands

  • Colocation Services Market in the Netherlands
  • Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
  • Data Center Demand Across Industries in the Netherlands

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Oracle
  • Pure Storage
  • Wistron

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arup
  • Benthem Crouwel Architects
  • Deerns
  • DORNAN
  • DPR Construction
  • HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)
  • Kirby Group Engineering
  • Linesight
  • Mercury
  • Red
  • Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Salute Mission Critical
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Caterpillar
  • Climaveneta
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • Guntner
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • KOHLER-SDMO
  • KyotoCooling
  • Legrand
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Riello Elettronica
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Socomec
  • Stulz
  • Siemens
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • AtlasEdge
  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Reality
  • Equinix
  • EdgeConnex
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Interconnect
  • Iron Mountain
  • Keppel Data Centres
  • Microsoft
  • North C
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • QTS Realty Trust

New Entrants

  • Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Amsterdam
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC and CRAH Units
  • Chillers Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Amsterdam
  • Other Cities`

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwyfau

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Autonomous Trucks Market Outlook Report 2024: Critical Knowledge and Foresight Needed to Navigate the Burgeoning World of Level 4 Robo-trucks

Global Autonomous Trucks Market Outlook Report 2024: Critical Knowledge and Foresight Needed to Navigate the Burgeoning World of Level 4 Robo-trucks

The "Autonomous Trucks Outlook: Technology, Regulation and Market Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Autonomous...
Global Hydrogen Market Report 2024-2035, Featuring Profiles of 200 Companies Across the Hydrogen Value Chain Including Advanced Ionics, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Enapter, Heliogen, HiiROC & Verdagy

Global Hydrogen Market Report 2024-2035, Featuring Profiles of 200 Companies Across the Hydrogen Value Chain Including Advanced Ionics, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Enapter, Heliogen, HiiROC & Verdagy

The "Global Hydrogen Market (Production, Storage,Transport and Utilization) 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.