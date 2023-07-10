Netherlands EV Charging Equipment market is expected to Reach $ 1.8 Bn by 2027. Will Netherlands EV Charging Equipment market stand on this projected figure? : Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Equipment Market in Netherlands is a moderately consolidated with highly competitive rivalry among the competitors. Netherlands EV Charging Equipment industry is catered by the domestic and international players. Allego and EV Box together contribute majority of the market share in 2022. CPO's are battling against each other to offer multiple products, expand manufacturing units in multiple locations.

1. Tesla and Volkswagen OEM has the highest number of car registrations of 97,255 followed by Audi with 17,911 passenger cars registered in 2022.

Netherlands has become Tesla's biggest market in Europe as Tesla model 3 and Tesla model S are among Europe's best-selling electric vehicle models, both in terms of vehicles in operation and new car registrations . The major reason is higher tax benefit on BEV passenger cars and wide charging network of Tesla for Electric vehicle in Netherlands .

has become as and are among best-selling electric vehicle models, both in terms of . The major reason is on BEV passenger cars and wide for Electric vehicle in . Volkswagen has shift its focus to electric cars only, from 2033 the company will only produce electric cars in Europe . Top sold Models for Electric cars are Volkswagen's new ID.3 model and Volkswagen Golf in Netherlands .

2. EV Charging Equipment market is one of the fastest growing markets in the Netherlands with rising players owing to the government policy to make all new vehicles zero emission by 2030

In 2010 the Netherlands was the first market in the world to launch mass-produced e-vehicles and Formula E-Team became operational.

was the first market in the world to launch and Formula E-Team became operational. The Formula E-Team continues in this umbrella deal with the aim of having 15,000 to 20,000 e-cars in operation by 2015, including a properly functioning infrastructure with sufficient national coverage.

Major challenges include high costs for installation & maintenance and less EV drivers in comparison to Electric vehicle infrastructure.

Market Taxonomy

By Type of Electric Vehicles Vehicle

4W

2W

By Application

Public Charging Station

Home Chargers

Private Charging Station

Portable Chargers

By Types of Chargers

AC Charger- Slow Charger

DC Charger- Fast Charger

By Type of Charging station

Private Charging Stations

Public Charging stations

Semi-Public Charging Stations

Fast Charging station

By Application

4W

By Geographic Demand

West

South

East

North

By Distribution Channels For 4W Chargers

Tender

Distributors

Direct sales

Netherlands Electric Vehicle Equipment Market

