Netherlands resident wins Toastmasters' 2026 World Championship of Public Speaking

Dirceu da Silva wins the world's largest speech contest

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International proudly announces that Dirceu da Silva of Rotterdam, Netherlands, has won the 2026 World Championship of Public Speaking®, held Friday, Aug. 21, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, Canada. The annual competition, the organization's premier speech contest, showcases speakers from around the world and underscores Toastmasters' mission to build communication and leadership skills.

Dirceu da Silva of Rotterdam, Netherlands

Da Silva, a member of Toastmasters International District 59, captivated the audience with his speech, "Best decision ever!" The speech was inspired by his tendency to overthink important choices and the pressure many people feel to make the perfect decision.

A Toastmasters member since April 2014, da Silva joined to improve his public speaking skills and bring more structure to his communication. He said the organization has also expanded his international network and created business opportunities through a community of people committed to personal growth.

A self-employed consultant at Da Silva Consultancy, da Silva is also a TEDx speaker coach, trainer, and Certified Master Coach. He described representing his country and region as "a great honor" and "very humbling," citing support from throughout the Toastmasters community.

"Winning a World Championship is a dream come true," da Silva said. "It is a tribute to everyone in my home District and family who supported this journey." For more information about the contest and to view previous winning speeches, visit toastmasters.org.

Da Silva joins a distinguished group of past champions who continue to inspire audiences worldwide. Following his win, da Silva said he plans to celebrate with family and friends before returning to his work helping the next generation own their voice through classrooms, stages, and workshops.

Gurmeet Singh Gurcharan Singh placed second with "Good for Nothing," and Aaron Samson placed third with "The Chain."

To learn how Toastmasters can help you become a more confident communicator and leader, visit toastmasters.org to find a club near you.

About the World Championship of Public Speaking®

The World Championship of Public Speaking® begins as the International Speech Contest in Toastmasters clubs around the world. Participants advance through Area, Division, District, and quarterfinal competitions before two winners from each quarterfinal move on to the semifinals. At the semifinals, an expert panel of experienced Toastmasters selects eight finalists. Each speech is between five and seven minutes.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, with over 245,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs in nearly 150 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org.

SOURCE Toastmasters International