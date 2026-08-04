Toastmasters 2026 International Convention Set for Aug. 19-22 in Vancouver

Four-day global gathering offers world-class leadership workshops, innovative sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International will host its 2026 International Convention in Vancouver, Canada, from Aug. 19-22, providing a global stage for professional development in communication and leadership. The four-day event features a high-density schedule of keynote addresses, educational workshops, and the world's premier public speaking competition.

Registration for the 2026 International Convention is open at toastmasters.org/convention.

Toastmasters International Convention will offer innovative sessions and the World Championship of Public Speaking. Post this Toastmasters International 2026 Speakers

Psychologist and human connection expert Jody Carrington serves as the keynote speaker, presenting "Decoding Emotional Intelligence." Carrington will explore the psychological foundations of effective leadership and team dynamics. Award-winning journalist and workplace strategist Jennifer Moss will be recognized with the 2026 Golden Gavel award. Following this honor, she will present "Why Are We Here? Creating a Work Culture Everyone Wants," which examines the evolving requirements of employee retention and organizational health.

The convention program shifts toward emerging technology and tactical skill-building through specialized general sessions. Mariam Tariq, a senior technology executive, will lead a workshop on using artificial intelligence to craft high-impact pitches, while workplace behavior expert Joshua M. Evans focuses on purpose-driven leadership.

The event features the World Championship of Public Speaking®, bringing 26 semifinalists from around the world to compete for a spot in the final eight. These finalists will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 21, to vie for the title of World Champion. This specific competition serves as a global showcase for narrative power and public speaking excellence, attracting attendees from nearly 100 countries. Attendees may participate in the championship as a stand-alone session or as part of the broader convention itinerary.

"Look at what our speakers are actually talking about. Emotional intelligence. Purpose. How we create a workplace where people want to stay. Even the session on artificial intelligence comes down to making a human point land," says Stefano McGhee, Toastmasters International President-Elect. "The tools keep changing. The need to reach another person never does. That's the thread running through this convention"

Key programming sessions:

Strategic Communication: Joel Schwartzberg will provide methods for sharpening professional messaging in his session "Get to the Point!"

will provide methods for sharpening professional messaging in his session "Get to the Point!" Leadership Development: Entrepreneur Dai Manual will guide attendees through creative approaches to organizational growth and club management.

Entrepreneur will guide attendees through creative approaches to organizational growth and club management. Purpose or Perish: Leading with Meaning: TEDx programmer, Joshua M. Evans , will inspire the audience to reconnect to their deeper "why.

TEDx programmer, , will inspire the audience to reconnect to their deeper "why. AI Integration: Mariam Tariq will demonstrate how AI-driven digital marketing can attract new members and streamline outreach efforts.

will demonstrate how AI-driven digital marketing can attract new members and streamline outreach efforts. Toastmasters Journey Workshops: A series of special workshops will be presented by Toastmasters, for Toastmasters, on topics aimed at developing skills and enhancing club experiences.

The convention serves as the primary annual gathering for the organization's network of over 265,000 members who meet in more than 13,800 clubs worldwide.

SOURCE Toastmasters International