Toastmasters International Honors 2026 Golden Gavel Recipient

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announces Jennifer Moss, International speaker, award-winning journalist/author, workplace culture strategist, entrepreneur, and radio columnist, as the 2026 Golden Gavel Honoree. Toastmasters' most prestigious award, the Golden Gavel, has been presented annually since 1959 to an individual distinguished in the fields of communication and leadership.

Toastmasters International Golden

As the cofounder of the Work Better Institute, a global workforce policy think tank, Moss strategizes with leadership teams of large enterprise firms to measure well-being and improve organizational culture and performance. She is also a nationally syndicated radio columnist and writes for Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, and Fortune. Moss was additionally acknowledged as a Canadian Innovator of the Year, an International Female Entrepreneur of the Year, and is the recipient of a Public Service Award from the Office of Former President Barack Obama.

"Jennifer Moss is highly regarded as a workplace culture expert who is regularly invited to share her research and insights with global media outlets," says Aletta Rochat, Toastmasters International President 2025-2026. "It is a privilege to award her with this year's Golden Gavel and include her invigorating session in our 2026 International Convention lineup."

Moss will accept the award and address attendees with her session, 'Why Are We Here? Creating a Work Culture Everyone Wants,' on Saturday, August 22, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She joins an illustrious list of past Golden Gavel honorees, including Dr. Joyce Brothers, Walter Cronkite, Stephen Covey, Anthony (Tony) Robbins, and Zig Ziglar.

"It is thrilling to be named the 2026 Golden Gavel Honoree," says Moss. "I'm excited to be a part of the convention's 'wide-open communication' theme and share my passion for creating work culture excellence."

To discover more about the 2026 International Convention, August 19-22, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Keynote Presentation, and the World Championship of Public Speaking, visit toastmasters.org/Convention.

You can learn more about Moss on her website: jennifer-moss.com.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, with over 265,000 members in more than 13,800 clubs in nearly 150 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org.

SOURCE Toastmasters International