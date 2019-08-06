Nethram LLC Enables Twilio SIGNAL Attendees to Request a Caricature and See it Drawn Live Via Two-Way Video
Aug 06, 2019, 08:44 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nethram LLC, a Gold Systems Integration partner of Twilio, and a sponsor of SIGNAL, Twilio's annual customer and developer conference, will demonstrate a very special and artistic activation during SIGNAL. Nethram will be hosting an artistic experience, where the faces of the participants will be drawn by a network of over 20 remote artists, including the current Guinness World Record holder of the longest marathon drawing caricatures. Participants will be able to send a photo via MMS from their phone to start the interaction and will be able to see the artists and interact with them while their caricature is being drawn.
"We have created over 90 custom solutions for customers, using a combination of Twilio products. This has been modelled as a contact center that utilizes Twilio Flex, a programmable contact center platform," notes Paul Mathews, the CEO of Nethram LLC.
Participants wanting to obtain a caricature follow a number of simple steps and engage with the artist as follows:
I. Take a selfie and send it from their phone by text
II. Receive confirmation of receipt, followed by an alert when drawing starts
III. Live two-way video chat takes place while the drawing is underway
IV. Artist completes the caricature and sends via email
The Twilio products utilized for this activation include:
I. Twilio MMS for receiving photos and Twilio SMS for SMS updates
II. Twilio Autopilot for data collection
III. Twilio SendGrid for email collection and distribution
IV. Twilio Flex for task distribution for artists
V. Twilio Video for artist live streaming
VI. Twilio Voice for alerts when drawing is about to start
VII. Twilio Sync for realtime push
Twilio's SIGNAL conference takes place on Aug. 6 and 7, 2019 at The George R. Moscone Convention Center West in San Francisco. The 5th annual developer and customer conference will focus on building digital relationships.
About Nethram LLC
Nethram LLC is a promising name in the field of Telecommunications and Cloud Computing. Based in Silicon Valley, the company has a proud legacy spanning over 11 successful years of software development. Nethram was born in August 2004 and the company believes in the clever use of telecommunications as an effective tool to reach out to a wide mass with powerful, efficient and clear messages across borders.
For more information: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/12JNrKVy1TE_cpVp9DBbqNlwKwQK_jXWooS6VGAMFmes/edit?usp=sharing
Video describing the underlying technology https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-DifXQXhlY&t=3s
