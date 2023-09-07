Netigate unveils new brand identity along with revolutionary employee engagement platform

Netigate has rebuilt its brand from the ground up, to highlight its mission and core purpose and to carry the company through the full revolution from survey tool to experience management solution.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement of the new brand identity signals another major milestone in the company's journey. With a clear focus on understanding people, Netigate's rebranding effort goes beyond a mere visual transformation; it brings the company's core purpose and mission to the forefront.

"We want to let people know what we stand for. It really boils down to our ability to genuinely understand people and to help companies do so. We want our customers to confidently act on the things that truly matter to their employees and customers. Those are the things that will make a difference and really drive their businesses forward," says Martyna Studniarska, Director of Brand, Netigate

The new brand

Netigate's new brand identity revolves around its core purpose: "Give every voice value." This essence underscores the company's mission to provide a platform for individuals to genuinely express their opinions and ensure their voices are heard, respected, and utilised to incentivise growth. The new brand vision, "Enriched experiences, empowered people," serves as a guiding light, driving the company's commitment to creating environments that foster growth, collaboration, and fulfilment. Grounded in the desire to gain insight into human thoughts and feelings, Netigate's mission, "Inspire action through authentic understanding of people," emphasizes the significance of empathy and genuine connections within organisations.

To highlight the company's full focus on understanding people, the new colour palette is inspired by Pantone skin tones.

"It's a way for us to pay tribute to what is at the core of what we do, which is people. And to tie in the topic of diversity and the importance of making everyone's voices heard. If you are going to listen to and analyse every voice, you will need a powerful tool and the right expertise to do so. That's where Netigate comes in." – Martyna Studniarska, Director of Brand, Netigate

Watch the rebrand teaser video here .

New employee experience product

Accompanying the brand relaunch is Netigate's new, revolutionary Employee Engagement Platform, Netigate EX. This innovative platform equips HR professionals and leaders with the tools they need to cultivate a thriving workplace culture through the power of feedback. Official product launch and press release are expected within a couple of weeks.

"With the launch of our new brand identity, we strengthen our commitment to understanding people and enabling organisations to create enriched experiences for their employees. Our expanded product suite represents our dedication to empowering companies to place employee and customer voices at the centre of their operations for growth." - Mikkel Drucker, CEO of Netigate.

Netigate's dedication to understanding people through data-driven insights has solidified its position as a leading European SaaS company. As organisations embrace the new innovative employee experience solution, they will find themselves better equipped to harness the true potential of their employees, leading to increased productivity, happier teams, and sustainable growth.

Press contact:

Martyna Studniarska

Director of Brand

[email protected]

+46 737 24 30 00

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/netigate-ab/i/netigate-rebrand-2023-skintech,c3213615 Netigate Rebrand 2023 Skintech

SOURCE Netigate AB