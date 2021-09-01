NetImpact Appoints Praveen Kosgi as VP of Technical Solutions

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is excited to welcome Praveen Kosgi as the Vice President of Technical Solutions. Praveen is a visionary information systems solutions expert who specializes in driving technology transformational success for the Federal Government for over 20 years. NetImpact brings Praveen's highly recognized architectural and deep technology transformation leadership skillsets onboard as continuity of their digital transformation (DX) disruption plans.

In his new role at NetImpact, Praveen will continue to build out NetImpact's DX360°™ capabilities as well as advise on and oversee its DX delivery roadmap and Go-To-Market strategies with technology partners to optimize NetImpact's technology portfolio and offerings, such as PlatformFirst™. "I was thrilled to find NetImpact for their innovative team and mission-focused delivery commitment." Praveen remarks. "I am excited to join NetImpact's highly talented leadership team who share my passion in integrating technology solutions with the goal of creating a sustainable digital environment that works for our customers."

Chad Sheridan, NetImpact Chief Innovation Officer, shares the value that Praveen's background brings to their DX360°™ vision. "Praveen's success in migrating the Federal Government to serverless and containerized application architectures and DevSecOps with Azure, AWS and Hybrid Cloud platforms coupled with his deep EA expertise will drive our DX capabilities to resonate with our customers' mission needs."

Prior to joining NetImpact, Praveen served as the Enterprise Solutions Director for VMD Corp, where he led Pre-Sales Solutions for a portfolio of $250M+ per annum and led the Department of State (DoS) Website Support Services (WSS) Program Portfolio of Applications for architecture transformation to automate DevSecOps with enhanced security. Praveen has also served as the Unisys Corporation's Senior Director and Enterprise Architect who led transformation of mission critical systems at the Department of Homeland Security's Border Patrol Systems from legacy technology environments to a modern, OpenSource microservices architecture.

Praveen holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management and a Master of Science and MBA in Financial Management and Information Systems and certifications in PMP, SAFe, Azure-SA, and AWS-SA.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. has been a Trusted Advisor driving impact through digital transformation for the Federal Government for over a decade. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver solutions that empower them to meet their missions and achieve impactful and lasting value through our Strategic Consulting, Process Automation, Cloud, Enterprise Software Delivery, Data and Analytics, and Cyber Security services. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

