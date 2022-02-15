NetImpact Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran Naren Dasu as CTO

Naren has managed products spanning consumer, enterprise, IoT/Industrial IoT, and video service provider markets Tweet this

Prior to NetImpact, Naren most recently managed AWS' EC2 Networking VPN product that provides secure remote access for the workforce. He has experience in defining and delivering platforms for SaaS offerings on Private, Public, and Hybrid Cloud deployments at scale.

Throughout his accomplished career, Naren spearheaded innovation teams, including the development of Microsoft TV's OSS-BSS systems and UI customization as well as the requirements and launch of Samsung's IoT home video camera event-based recording, edge processing, and advanced analytics. He drove the digital roadmap and AI/ML initiatives for Waygate's Industrial IoT inspections and worked on Cisco's highly scalable applications in Video Content Distribution Network and messaging platforms used by Cable/Telco Video Service Providers globally.

"We are thrilled to have a pioneering technology executive such as Naren," said Venkatapathi Puvvada, CEO. "His hands-on expertise across a wide range of large scale solutions throughout multiple commercial industries brings our Federal customers significant advantage."

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is a digital transformation disruptor solving today's challenges for our clients while readying them to capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities. NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver high-performance, secure digital solutions to transform operations and accelerate mission outcomes. Our comprehensive Digital Transformation 360°™ (DX360°™) capabilities empower our clients in harnessing technology to bring their strategic vision to reality and achieve impactful and lasting value. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

Public Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE NetImpact Strategies