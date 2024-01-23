NetImpact CEO Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada Named to Professional Services Council Executive Committee

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announced that Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has been elected to the Professional Services Council (PSC) Executive Committee by its Board of Directors at their recent annual meeting.  PSC Executive Committee is a subset of the board and provides leadership, guidance, and oversight to PSC and plays a key role in driving the organization's strategic priorities and success.

PSC is an industry leading trade group that represents the interests of technology and professional services companies serving the U.S. federal government. Puvvada, a four-time Fed 100 Award recipient, Fed 100 Industry Eagle Award winner and six-time Wash100 Awardee, brings over 30 years of industry experience and business leadership. Today's announcement is the latest in a series of leadership appointments for Puvvada at PSC. A long-time member of the PSC Board of Directors, Puvvada served as the Chairman and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Civilian Agencies Council.

"PSC unifies government and industry towards not only a shared mission of a fair and competitive government market, but an inspired one which breeds innovations that works for Americans," Puvvada remarks. "It is a privilege to collaborate with the industry's most esteemed executives to ensure we build upon PSC's success and continue to improve the high-value services it provides for our growing base of over 400 member companies."

"PV's strategic insights, vision and commitment to PSC across various leadership roles has been critical to the success of PSC in delivering value to our membership and government stakeholders," said David J. Berteau, President and CEO of PSC. "We are thrilled to continue to have PV's engagement with the Executive Committee to help drive our future journey as an important voice for the government contracting industry."

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. is a digital transformation disruptor specializing in high-performing, secure digital solutions that re-define how technology is applied to deliver mission value. NetImpact empowers clients with DX360°® services and SaaS COTS products built on ServiceNow and Microsoft that accelerate mission outcomes for sustainable, lasting value. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.  

