NetImpact Chief Operating Officer (COO) Recognized with the Federal 100 Award

NetImpact Strategies

13 Feb, 2024

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announced today that Stephanie Wilson, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for NetImpact was recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Federal 100 Award for government and industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the U.S. federal government.

 The Federal 100 Awards are presented annually by Nextgov/FCW to an elite group of government professionals, industry executives and academic scholars who share a sense of duty, commitment to excellence and devotion to public service. For more than three decades, the Federal 100 Awards has recognized industry leaders who drive transformation at the intersection of technology innovations and government operations.

Wilson was recognized for her exemplary leadership in enabling world-class digital transformation solutions delivered successfully for her Government customers, leading company's strategic growth initiatives, growing a highly skilled tech-enabled work force and contributing to important external industry efforts. She spearheaded several initiatives to proactively collaborate with her government partners to deploy cutting-edge solutions and products spanning AI, Cyber, Cloud SaaS, and Strategic Consulting capabilities with unwavering personal commitment to deliver results.

"I am honored to be recognized with this prestigious award and am privileged to have the opportunity to be part of NetImpact's leadership team and be able to collaborate with leaders across the broader Federal IT community." Wilson remarked. "I am grateful to be surrounded with incredible professionals who strive to harness the power of innovation to address some of the most complex challenges facing our nation and make a meaningful difference."

"Stephanie is one of the most inspirational industry executives that goes above and beyond in everything she does and makes a positive impact every single day." said Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, CEO of NetImpact. "She leads the team with vulnerability, openness, and authenticity to push boundaries in relentless pursuit of innovation, growth and mission success."

About NetImpact
NetImpact Strategies, Inc. is a digital transformation disruptor specializing in high-performing, secure digital solutions that re-define how technology is applied to deliver mission value. NetImpact empowers clients with DX360°® services and SaaS COTS products built on ServiceNow and Microsoft that accelerate mission outcomes for sustainable, lasting value. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

SOURCE NetImpact Strategies

