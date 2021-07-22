NetImpact Launches DX360°, a Set of Comprehensive Digital Transformation (DX) Disruptors

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announced the launch of DX360°, a comprehensive approach that optimizes DX efforts cohesively by addressing strategy, tools, and data. NetImpact's DX360° capabilities offer practical, proven, and ready-to-use blueprints, playbooks, and tools to accelerate Digital Transformation and reduce risk for the Federal Government.

NetImpact's DX360° contains next-generation, differentiating IPs that share a commitment to agility, adaptiveness, and a strong human connection:

Digital Blueprint™ embeds DX as the new "norm" through multiple dimensions: Human and Digital Competencies, IT (Data and Tech), Processes and Environment by providing Government with an actionable roadmap and prioritized activities throughout the transformation journey.

AgileGovernance™ energizes governance with Agile practices developing a flexible, adaptive framework to communicate and respond to change. Using a Governance Maturity Model and Blueprints – we iteratively implement enterprise governance that is adaptive to changes in objectives, goals and performance.

Mission-Centered Design™ infuses the Human Centered Design process with mission intimacy and an IT strategy that improves information usefulness and ecosystem integration to build cross-functional, long-term value that also meets user needs.

ParadigmSHIFT™ is a radical organizational change management (OCM) framework that instills multi-directional trust and reframes change management and endurance with adopters in mind for organic and lasting results.

Data.Impact™ is an assessment, prescriptive, and strategic methodology for improving an organization's long-term data culture and effectiveness and puts Government in control of their data, not the other way around.

PlatformFirst™, a capability already launched for ServiceNow, is NetImpact's unique approach to packaging a solution suite of accelerators that drastically reduce implementation time and cost for Government by productizing best practices, software tools, workflows, and apps tailored for the specific technology in Federal space.

DX360°'s forward-learning capabilities meet all strategy, technology, and information needs to guide the Federal Government through success in the age of the digital renaissance.

