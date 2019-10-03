NetImpact Strategies and Attain, LLC Awarded CIO-SP3 Small Business Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, a woman-owned, small business specializing in technology transformation, and Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, announced today that At-Impact, a joint venture between the companies, has been awarded the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3), Small Business 8(a) Federal government-wide indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. This contract was awarded as part of the Small Business On Ramp, with a period of performance through 2022.

Through CIO-SP3, Department of Defense and civilian agencies can purchase a wide range of services from the leading-edge digital transformation companies to meet health, scientific, administrative, operational, managerial, and information management requirements. The goal of the contract is to provide government agencies the ability to quickly solicit and purchase needed IT solutions and services at reasonable prices.

"As a trusted advisor to the federal government, we are proud to provide high-performing, enterprise solutions. A place on the CIO-SP3 contract provides us with the opportunity to continue to offer value to agencies across the federal landscape," said Kavita Kalatur, President and CEO, NetImpact Strategies.

"We are delighted to continue serving our customers utilizing this very flexible vehicle," said Manish Agarwal, Attain's President and COO. "Attain and NetImpact are known for bringing innovative, holistic, and mission-focused solutions to clients, and we look forward to leveraging this contract as we help to transform federal healthcare and government," he continued.

About At-Impact

Comprised of two elite partners, NetImpact Strategies and Attain, At-Impact has a nationwide presence with deep expertise in delivering transformational IT solutions to the federal government.

About NetImpact Strategies

Based in Falls Church, Va., NetImpact Strategies specializes in Strategy and Business Transformation, IT Modernization, Data-Driven Intelligence, Cloud Services, and Cybersecurity. As mission needs change, new priorities emerge, technologies advance, and methodologies evolve. NetImpact stands out as a trusted advisor that can solve the challenges of today while looking for the opportunities of tomorrow. For more information, please visit netimpactstrategies.com.

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

