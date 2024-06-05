NetJets' Unionized Employees Relaunch Coalition

Unions Motivated by Pressing Need for Productive Labor-Management Dialogue

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) and Teamsters Local 284 have relaunched the NetJets Unions Coalition (NUC). NJASAP represents the 3,400-plus pilots who fly in the service of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK) NetJets Aviation, Inc., while Teamsters Local 284 represents approximately 575 NetJets dispatchers, flight attendants, maintenance controllers, mechanics and stock clerks.

The unions originally formed the Coalition in early 2014 when they were engaged in protracted and highly contentious contract negotiations with the air carrier on behalf of their respective members. "While the issues may differ today in comparison to 10 years ago, reestablishing the Coalition emphasizes the importance of solidarity across our labor groups – speaking with one voice as we attempt to re-engage NetJets in a dialogue about several pressing matters, including increases in discipline, operational and safety-related issues and a decrease in constructive communication with management," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said.

Teamsters Local 284 President Mark Vandak added, "Local 284 and the employees we represent want a positive labor-management relationship with NetJets, but the personnel on the other side of the table must have the same objective to make it work. Some of our Local 284-represented employee groups believe that is lacking today, which leads to a breakdown in communication and avoidable conflict at NetJets."

The Coalition believes the failure to constructively engage with unions on contractual, operational and safety issues deprives NetJets management of valuable information and input from thousands of union-represented employees on the property. "Arguably, our operational environment is the most dynamic and demanding on the planet," Leroux explained. "The pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers and mechanics have a front-row seat to issues that demand management's attention, and they speak through their unions. Constructive engagement with union representatives is important and beneficial not only to unionized employees, but also to our operations and customers."

"Standing the union coalition back up at NetJets is the right thing to do: It gives us an opportunity to work together across crafts to address common concerns and to solve problems that affect multiple groups of employees," Vandak said. "We are on board."

About NUC Established in 2014, the NetJets Unions Coalition (NUC) is a coalition of labor unions representing all organized NetJets employees, including the pilots, dispatchers, flight attendants, maintenance controllers, mechanics and stock clerks. This group of front-line aviation professionals represents approximately 57% of the Fractional's U.S.-based workforce. For more information, please visit us on Instagram, http://www.instagram.com/netjetsunionscoalition.

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,400-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.GenuineQS.com, and www.njasap.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, http://www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

About the Teamsters Local 284. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Local 284 represents more than 3,200 employees in multiple occupations and industries. Local 284 is affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), which represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow the IBT on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

SOURCE NetJets Unions Coalition