Netlify Acquires Gatsby Inc. to Accelerate Adoption of Composable Web Architectures

Acquisition of new Valhalla Content Hub platform provides Enterprise developers increased flexibility when building composable web experiences with any modern web framework

Gatsby web framework to remain open source for all developers to use

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the leading platform for modern web development, today announced that it has acquired Gatsby Inc., providers of an advanced cloud platform for web delivery and content orchestration, and creators of the open source framework Gatsby.

The acquisition of Gatsby is Netlify's latest move to support its vision of empowering developers at companies such as Twilio, Mattel and Verizon to build a better web, and comes on the heels of surpassing 3M+ developers on the Netlify platform.

"The future of the web is composable architectures. The acquisition of Gatsby not only accelerates our product roadmap, but more importantly, allows us to provide developers with increased flexibility and choice in building composable web experiences," said Matt Biilmann, CEO, Netlify. "We're excited to integrate Gatsby's cloud innovations into the Netlify platform, and open up Gatsby's content hub and source plugin ecosystem to the diverse world of modern frontend frameworks like Astro, Next, and Remix."

Gatsby first became known for its high-performance, open source, frontend framework that featured a powerful data layer and an ecosystem of high-quality content management system (CMS) plugins. On top of the framework, Gatsby built a cloud platform for building, deploying, and previewing large enterprise content sites, and have since been growing revenue at more than 100% year-over-year.

To keep the power in the hands of developers and honor its deep roots in open source, Netlify is committed to being good stewards of the Gatsby open-source project and the maintainers will join the open source group together with the creators of frameworks like Solid JS and Eleventy.

Gatsby's source plugin ecosystem - originally targeted primarily to content management systems -is also accessible to any data source that exposes an API (such as e-commerce systems like Shopify), enabling teams to easily adopt composable architectures without having to write glue code. The company has been working closely with partners and enterprise customers to deliver the new Valhalla Content Hub, which builds upon their data layer and delivers a hosted, fault-tolerant, edge-first GraphQL API.

"After years of partnering with Netlify, we are thrilled to join forces," said Zack Urlocker, CEO, Gatsby. "We share a belief in the future of composable architecture, and together, we will better be able to bring our cloud solution to enterprise teams and accelerate the adoption of composable."

Additional Resources

Connect with Netlify

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com.

SOURCE Netlify