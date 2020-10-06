Netlify Edge Handlers Make Personalized Web Content Fast and Easier to Develop

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMSTACK CONF VIRTUAL -- Netlify, pioneer of the modern Jamstack web architecture , today announced early access for Netlify Edge Handlers, enabling fast, personalized content in websites and web apps by executing custom code at the network edge. Edge Handlers are the first solution of its kind to bring edge compute into a single git-based Jamstack workflow, streamlining Continuous Delivery between frontend developers and DevOps and improving time to market.

Programmability at the network edge is one more building block from Netlify that lowers the barrier for what any developer can do on the Jamstack, making it an even more viable architecture for the most dynamic web experiences. Development teams can more easily deliver localized content, simplified A/B testing, custom authentication, API aggregation and more.

Until now, running serverless compute at the network edge wasn't easy. It required extensive coordination across teams, detailed edge logic tied to many dependencies, and deviation from standard web development best practices. Now, with Edge Handlers, developers write simple JavaScript that builds and deploys to the network edge using Netlify, bringing together multiple complex work streams into a single workflow tied to a common git repository.

Developers can use Netlify's entire platform to operate edge logic from preview to production, including build automation through git, atomic deploys to Netlify's multi-cloud edge network, site previews and instant rollbacks. The web experience is also improved because code is executed instantly at the closest edge node to the user, as part of the request and response flow with the client. Content and traffic are adjusted locally, without a roundtrip to an origin server.

Edge programmability for the frontend developer

Edge Handlers are designed to simplify the developer experience, enabling:

Frontend workflow : Frontend developers have freedom to use their favorite tools in the Netlify platform to build, preview and deploy, while maintaining full control over how their content is served to the end user.

: Frontend developers have freedom to use their favorite tools in the Netlify platform to build, preview and deploy, while maintaining full control over how their content is served to the end user. Simplified customization at the edge : The Edge Handlers API can fetch, cache and update content, allowing developers to deliver a personalized, better web experience for visitors with minimal development work.

: The Edge Handlers API can fetch, cache and update content, allowing developers to deliver a personalized, better web experience for visitors with minimal development work. Monitor and log activity : Detailed logs for Edge Handlers can be managed and viewed from within the Netlify UI, making it easy to track usage and resolve issues quickly.

: Detailed logs for Edge Handlers can be managed and viewed from within the Netlify UI, making it easy to track usage and resolve issues quickly. Validate and test locally: Coming soon, Edge Handlers can be created on a local machine or with Netlify developer tools, used with any frontend framework to proxy requests and test before shipping.

A new, redesigned network edge for performance and customization

Edge Handlers are the result of a foundational rewrite of the Netlify Edge network. Unlike typical content delivery networks (CDNs), Netlify Edge is built across multiple cloud providers for resiliency and handles complex tasks at the network edge. This reduces the workload on developers and makes websites and web apps run faster. The next generation of Netlify Edge increases resiliency and adds the ability to run compute as close to the web visitor as possible. Developers can now run JavaScript code at the edge and have it fully integrate with the rest of the Netlify development workflow.

Availability

Netlify Edge Handlers are in Early Access and available on request . Learn more at Jamstack Conf Virtual , October 6-7.

Supporting Quotes

David Calavera, CTO, Netlify

"We're laying the foundation for what could be the next global superhighway for the web based on the modern Jamstack architecture. By offering highly customizable routing and integrating seamlessly with existing Netlify workflows, we've significantly improved the developer experience of configuring how content is served with Netlify. Edge Handlers unlock infinite potential of what the Jamstack can do. We look forward to seeing the new opportunities that can be unlocked by developers."

Rick Takes, director of engineering, Teespring

"At Teespring it is our mission to build the future of creator commerce. As we've moved to a modern Jamstack approach utilizing Netlify we've seen impressive improvements in site performance and conversion rate, while also increasing our engineering velocity. As a global offering we're excited to work with the Netlify Edge Handlers to add better localization and to continue to improve site performance."

Michael Full, digital director, twim GmbH

"Netlify Edge Handlers will change the way we develop websites and web apps. One of the biggest challenges for our clients is segmenting users and showing personalized content without impacting web performance. With Edge Handlers, we can run custom code at the network edge to enable a fast personalized experience, while using the tools and Netlify workflow we already know. We can't wait to start using it!"

About Netlify

Netlify is the fastest way to build the fastest sites. Used by more than 1,000,000 web developers and businesses, the Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Netlify originated the Jamstack category, a modern web architecture that marries the best practices of pre-built sites with the API economy and serverless functions, to deliver the faster load times and dynamic content, without worrying about web servers. Founded in 2014, Netlify is a venture-backed software company headquartered in San Francisco with a global team. For more information, visit www.netlify.com and follow @Netlify on Twitter.

