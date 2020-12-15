Netlify Launches Technology Partner Program to Help Enterprises Do More With the Jamstack

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, pioneer of the modern Jamstack web architecture, today announced a new enterprise technology partner directory showcasing best-of-breed software vendors that integrate with Netlify to unlock advanced use cases on the Jamstack. With partner solutions, including Build Plugins and integrations, enterprise developers can build secure, powerful and advanced web applications on the Jamstack. Launch partners include Algolia, Auth0, Contentful, GraphCMS, Kentico Kontent, Magnolia CMS, Prismic, Sentry, Snyk, Storyblok and Uniform.

Together with partners, customers can access new capabilities that help them unlock dynamic use cases for what they can build on the Jamstack. Netlify is partnering with software vendors to solve the following areas for customers: content management, database and backend, e-commerce and payments, identity and authentication, search and discovery, and security and monitoring.

Netlify's technology partners play an important role in providing developers with advanced capabilities so they can directly improve business outcomes. For example, in a Jamstack redesign of their massive documentation site, Rackspace Technology worked with Netlify to improve their team's efficiency with intuitive developer workflows and selected Algolia to improve their site and search functionality, resulting in a faster and better-performing site.

Netlify offers integration points for all JavaScript frameworks, static site generators, headless CMS providers, e-commerce providers and API services in its seamless developer workflow. Netlify Build Plugins, tools to easily customize and automate CI/CD workflows for Jamstack websites and web applications, and API integrations make it easy for developers to add powerful capabilities to their CI/CD pipelines and production sites, all from the Netlify UI.

Netlify Technology Partners benefit from a closer working relationship with Netlify, including:

Business opportunities with the growing Jamstack ecosystem : Gain customer adoption in the growing Jamstack ecosystem and help inspire more than 1,300,000 developers and businesses that have joined Netlify's platform. Get listed in the Netlify partner directory to gain visibility with Netlify customers.

: Gain customer adoption in the growing Jamstack ecosystem and help inspire more than 1,300,000 developers and businesses that have joined Netlify's platform. Get listed in the Netlify partner directory to gain visibility with Netlify customers. Delivering a better experience to developers : With partner offerings available directly from within Netlify's workflow, developers can use partner solutions to solve technical problems faster, be more productive and make teamwork easier.

: With partner offerings available directly from within Netlify's workflow, developers can use partner solutions to solve technical problems faster, be more productive and make teamwork easier. Enhanced go-to-market collaboration: Technology vendors who have demonstrated market or commercial impact are eligible to receive go-to-market support to facilitate revenue opportunities and customer adoption, including dedicated access to the partner team, sales team enablement, co-selling support, promotional opportunities and more.

Enterprises can work with Netlify to be connected to a partner. Technology companies looking to work with Netlify can contact the Netlify partner team. Discover Netlify's technology partners in the new directory .

Supporting Quotes

Sarfaraz Rydhan, director of global partners, Netlify

"The promise of Jamstack–faster websites at scale, more secure infrastructure and better developer experiences–can be better achieved through our partner ecosystem. We are delighted to launch our technology partner showcase to help empower our customers to do more with the Jamstack."

Robb Romans, manager, Information Development team, Rackspace Technology

"At Rackspace Technology, we migrated our technical documentation platform from a custom in-house system to Netlify and we chose Algolia to provide search. With the move to Netlify and Algolia, we saw dramatic improvements in build times and performance, plus much more relevant search results. We are delighted with our partnership, and our customers are seeing the benefits of these best of class providers."

Piyush Patel, chief strategic business development officer, Algolia

"Our integration with Netlify has already benefited customers like Rackspace Technology, making it possible to save countless hours in development. Working with Netlify we are moving joint sales opportunities forward and realizing new customer use-cases with the Jamstack. We are excited to continue to work together to drive value for our joint customers via quicker time to value, and faster and more relevant search and discovery capabilities at the click of a button."

Kevin Zellmer, VP of partnerships, Contentful

"We believe that the most successful organizations use a collection of tools that meet their unique needs. Jamstack is one of the major architectures our customers are taking advantage of to create better digital experiences. We are very excited about our collaboration with Netlify. To date, we have many customers leveraging our integration, enabling them to deliver the best digital experiences fast and effectively."

