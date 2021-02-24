Netlify Named Among Most Promising Private Companies in 2021 Enterprise Tech 30

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , pioneer of the modern Jamstack web architecture, today announced it has been selected in the Enterprise Tech 30 for the second year in a row. The Enterprise Tech 30 celebrates startups like Netlify who have the most potential to shift how enterprises operate for the better.

Netlify has onboarded more than 1,500,000 developers to its platform since its launch in 2015 and is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, EQT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures and others. Netlify's selection reflects the rise of the Jamstack web architecture, decoupling the frontend web experience from the backend business logic and infrastructure, making the web faster and more secure. With Netlify's web development platform, enterprise teams have a single workflow to build, deploy and manage mission-critical web applications using a Jamstack approach. The result is some of the world's best web experiences, built and run on Netlify in a fraction of the time.

Netlify is one of 30 companies selected as the enterprise tech leaders out of more than 15,000 venture-backed enterprise tech companies in consideration. In its third year, Enterprise Tech 30 is an exclusive list facilitated by Wing Venture Capital that includes the top 30 most promising private companies in enterprise technology as determined by an institutional research and voting process with 103 prominent venture capital investors. The list may also be considered a buying guide for enterprise executives seeking to bring more validated and credible digital innovation into their organizations. The Enterprise Tech 30 is presented by Wing Venture Capital in partnership with Nasdaq and will be featured on the Nasdaq tower in Time Square.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Bach, co-founder and president, Netlify

"Netlify is recognized in the Enterprise Tech 30 for the second year in a row—underscoring how we're helping enterprises deliver better web experiences, faster, with powerful developer workflows and the Jamstack modern web architecture. More than 1.5 million developers and businesses have already joined Netlify on this journey, and we look forward to helping more companies benefit from embracing the modern web."

Peter Wagner, founding partner, Wing.VC

"Innovation in the enterprise is being driven by startups. The Enterprise Tech 30 documents and shines a light on and celebrates the companies truly driving that innovation."

Additional Resources

Connect with Netlify

About Netlify

Netlify is the cloud for modern web development. Used by more than 1,500,000 web developers and businesses, the Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Netlify originated the Jamstack category, a modern web architecture that marries the best practices of pre-built sites with the API economy and serverless functions, to deliver faster load times and dynamic content, without worrying about web servers. Founded in 2014, Netlify is a venture-backed software company headquartered in San Francisco with a global team. For more information, visit www.netlify.com and follow @Netlify on Twitter.

Media contact:

Kelly Tenn

Netlify

[email protected]

SOURCE Netlify

Related Links

https://www.netlify.com/

