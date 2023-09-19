Netlify to Champion the Future of the Modern, Composable Web at Compose 2023

This inaugural event will gather enterprise technology leaders to discuss the evolution to, and benefits of composable web architecture

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the platform for modern web development, today announced a lineup of speakers for Netlify Compose 2023 , an event for technology leaders, web architects, engineers, digital agencies and enterprises that are looking to unlock the full potential of their web experiences. The next evolution of what was previously Netlify's annual Jamstack Conf, the Compose conference will take place on October 18-19, 2023 virtually and in person at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

Enterprises everywhere are turning to composable web architecture as the demand for agility, speed and efficiency continues to accelerate. Compose will gather a diverse ecosystem of technology decision-makers, developers, engineers and more to shape the path towards a modern, composable future of the web.

"Whether your team adopted composable from the jump or is just beginning to migrate your tech stack, Compose will meet attendees wherever they are in their journey and lay out the path forward to embracing modern web architecture," said Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify.

Compose's agenda consists of expert sessions, hands-on workshops and informative panels that will cover a broad array of timely topics in the enterprise development space. Highlights include:

A keynote fireside chat with Jeff Lawson , Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Twilio on the adoption of composable web architecture and the future of digital experiences

, Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of Twilio on the adoption of composable web architecture and the future of digital experiences Engaging speakers from top-tier enterprise and developer companies including Forrester, Andreessen Horowitz, Riot Games, RVO Health and more

The reveal of new Netlify products and platform enhancements

Panels on how to unlock the full potential of the modern web, exploring composable benefits such as shipping campaigns faster, driving higher conversions and revenue, reducing complexity, and increasing developer productivity

Hands-on technical workshops and demos featuring Netlify products

A networking happy hour at the Tonga Room at the Fairmont Hotel, where attendees can connect over drinks

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform for enterprises to build highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores, and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

With more than 4M developers and over 475 Enterprise customers, Netlify is the creator of the Jamstack movement, bringing together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences, serving the needs of developers, architects, and marketers. Learn more at netlify.com .

