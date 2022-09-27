Netlify to Unite the Modern Web Ecosystem at Jamstack Conf 2022

Returning to in-person after two years, this annual celebration brings together the millions of developers building with Jamstack around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the platform for modern web development, today announced a lineup of speakers for Jamstack Conf 2022 , the annual event for engineers, technology leaders, and digital agencies who are embracing the next evolution of modern web development. In its fifth year, the conference will take place on November 7-8, 2022 virtually and in person at SVN West in San Francisco.

The ability to deliver dynamic, seamless web experiences is no longer just a competitive differentiator; it's a deciding factor for business success in the digital era. Jamstack Conf will bring together the entire global ecosystem – from JavaScript framework communities and site generators, to the emerging serverless database ecosystem, to headless e-commerce and CMS providers, and more – to reimagine how we design, build and scale modern web experiences to keep up with changing consumer demands.

"It's been incredible to see this inspiring and dynamic community spring up around the Jamstack," said Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify. "We coined the term 'Jamstack' in 2015 to create a common vocabulary around the movement to decouple the web UI. It is now backed by a vast ecosystem and has changed how the web is built. I'm incredibly excited to gather all the members of the modern web ecosystem in person again."

Jamstack Conf's two-day agenda is jam-packed with expert sessions and panels that will discuss some of the most pressing topics in the developer community. Attendees will also have access to technical workshops and demos, and hands-on experience with Netlify products. Other highlights include:

Expert speakers from industry-leading companies including Cloudflare, Cloudinary, Google, Microsoft Azure, Remix, Stripe and more.

Updates from the cutting-edge startups that Netlify has invested in via the Jamstack Innovation Fund, including ChiselStrike, Clerk, Clutch, Convex, Deno, Everfund, NuxtLabs, Snaplet, TakeShape and Tigris Data.

A Barks 'N Brews Happy Hour, where attendees can connect over their favorite drink while enjoying the company of local dogs.

The Jamstack Block Party: a rooftop party to close out the event where attendees can celebrate the milestones achieved in the Jamstack and toast to what comes next.

The reveal of the winners of The Jammies Awards , which recognize the innovation, social impact, and content creation happening in the world of Jamstack.

A panel discussion with the founders of web frameworks including Astro, 11ty, Solid.js, and more, exploring how we can "end the framework wars" and instead collaborate, share, and celebrate "competing" frameworks for the sake of a better developer experience.

A live recording of an episode of Front End Happy Hour, a podcast featuring software engineers discussing frontend, JavaScript and career development over drinks.

To register for Jamstack Conf, visit jamstack.org/conf/#register .

Additional Resources

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform your developers love for building highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

As pioneers of the Jamstack movement, Netlify brings together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences. Millions of developers and businesses build with Netlify, from Fortune 500 companies like Unilever and Verizon to companies changing our digital experiences like Peloton and Twilio. Get started for free at netlify.com .

