NetLine Announces Appointment of Melissa Becht to Vice President of Client Services

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLine is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Becht to the position of Vice President of Client Services. In this role, Ms. Becht will drive growth through the satisfaction of NetLine's customer base and lead the delivery of client strategy. As a core pillar in the NetLine brand, support of customer success is critical to NetLine's continuing growth as a leading B2B buyer engagement platform.

NetLine Corporation

Becht has led the Client Services team as Senior Director over the course of her 13-year tenure with NetLine. In this time, she has played a key role in the success of the Client Services department and influenced the resulting customer satisfaction rates. In her new role as VP of Client Services, Melissa will continue to aid in the development of new processes to improve efficiencies. She will also be leading the critically important, ongoing initiative to ensure account management teams are monitoring and calibrating customer service quality as well as recommending campaign optimization ideas to clients.

With both Self and Full Service products, NetLine's commitment to client satisfaction is a significant aspect of the overall customer experience. Overseeing the full experience regardless of product selection ensures higher customer satisfaction rates and bolsters the value proposition for B2B marketers. This commitment by Melissa in growing that initiative and leading it forward can be seen in the many satisfied reviews on sites like G2.

NetLine President Werner Mansfeld on the appointment of Melissa to VP of Client Services, "We are delighted to welcome Melissa aboard the management team. This promotion recognizes her significant contribution to Client Services; her commitment to quality has been proven time and again by her dedication to client needs and dynamic approach to problem-solving."

Whether clients choose to operate their content syndication lead generation campaigns independently or through the Full Service product, clients receive ongoing support from the Client Services team. Part of the role of the team is to conduct collaborative status calls to check on campaign optimization opportunities, resolve any technical questions and work with B2B marketers to ensure their campaigns are yielding the best results possible for their unique lead generation goals.

About NetLine:

NetLine Corporation empowers B2B Marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the #1 B2B buyer engagement platform, NetLine provides content-centric lead generation and buyer engagement insights through the largest B2B network on the web. Via its exclusive AudienceTarget™ content recommendation logic, NetLine amasses 1st party content consumption activities of 125 million professionals downloading more than 700 thousand buyer-specific pieces of content each month. Superior quality, on-demand access, and interactive campaign reports deliver measurable ROI, enabling marketers to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is privately held and headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

Elizabeth Johnston

Phone: 215.855.3547

Email: ejohnston@netline.com

Related Images

melissa-becht-appointed-to-vp.png

Melissa Becht Appointed to VP Client Services at NetLine

image2.png

SOURCE NetLine Corporation

Related Links

http://www.netline.com

