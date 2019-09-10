NetLine Announces Head of Client Brand Safety to Support Industry Awareness on Data Privacy

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLine has evolved since its inception in 1994 to become a leader in providing B2B marketers with solutions that serve up fully-permissioned leads. With this delivery of performance-based, content-centric campaigns comes a great responsibility to ensure privacy controls and data protection measures. As such, NetLine is pleased to announce the creation of a new position, Head of Client Brand Safety, whose objective is to champion the safeguarding of data and accountability to clients, audiences and publishers.

NetLine has appointed Rachel Miller-Garcia, former Vice President of Media Client Services and Business Development at Dentsu Aegis, as Head of Client Brand Safety. Miller-Garcia brings significant B2B global media experience to NetLine and has a track record of accelerating revenue for some of the fastest-growing B2B companies by leveraging digital marketing, and demand generation campaigns.

As the martech industry faces mounting scrutiny for methods of data capture and storage, NetLine has been proactive, creating a safe environment for B2B brands in the lead generation supply chain. Safeguarding data and accountability to clients, audiences and publishers is intrinsic to NetLine. Providing clients with this level of transparency, and becoming Privacy Shield certified, along with the appointment of Miller-Garcia to the Brand Safety role, uniquely positions NetLine as a trustworthy lead generation partner. In addition to the Privacy Shield Certification, NetLine is also GDPR and CASL compliant; this global perspective on compliance will be an important aspect of the Brand Safety narrative.

Miller-Garcia will be responsible for bringing data privacy and brand safety to the forefront of vendor selection discussions. The appointment of a dedicated Brand Safety expert is designed to elicit valuable conversations with marketing leaders on topics that are often avoided or ignored, thus elevating the discussion on data security, transparency and the accompanying challenges posed by the martech landscape.

"I'm delighted to have Rachel join NetLine in this role," said Werner Mansfeld, President at NetLine. "NetLine's business model has long supported transparency with clients and end users. We aim to forge a narrative among industry leaders, and to bring data privacy and brand safety to the forefront of vendor selection discussions. Rachel will elicit valuable conversations with marketing leaders on topics that are often avoided or ignored, thus elevating the discussion on data security, transparency and the accompanying challenges."

Commenting on her appointment, Miller-Garcia said, "Integrity, trust, privacy and transparency in the lead gen supply chain, this is the value NetLine uniquely provides. I'm excited to join such a great team and help showcase the value of NetLine to a broader audience."

About NetLine

NetLine Corporation empowers B2B Marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the #1 B2B buyer engagement platform, NetLine provides content-centric lead generation and buyer engagement insights through the largest B2B network on the web. Via its exclusive AudienceTarget™ content recommendation logic, NetLine amasses 1st party content consumption activities of 125 million professionals downloading more than 700 thousand buyer-specific pieces of content each month. Superior quality, on demand access, and interactive campaign reports deliver measurable ROI, enabling marketers to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is privately held and headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

