NetLine Once Again Recognized as a B2B Lead Gen Leader by G2

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetLine Corporation has been named a leader by G2 Crowd, the #1 business solutions review site, for its Fall 2019 Report. NetLine, which earlier this month celebrated its 25th anniversary, ranked at the top in three segments of G2's Lead Capture category. The company also graded out with the highest Net Promoter Score compared to other eligible competitors in the Lead Capture category. To be included in the report, companies were required to have received ten or more reviews.

NetLine CEO and Founder, Robert Alvin provided his perspective on being named a G2 Leader once again. "To once again be named a G2 leader in this category is a testament to the relationships we've cultivated with our customers. Beyond the improvements and innovations we incorporate in our B2B content-centric, self-serve lead generation Platform, this recognition indicates NetLine's goal of supporting our customers in reaching their own goals are being met. This is something we're quite proud of."

In conjunction with G2's main rankings, NetLine also recorded the highest customer satisfaction score in Quality of Support with a 98%, eight percentage points higher than the average grade.

Feedback found on NetLine's G2 review page supports this score. "Because of [NetLine's] work, content syndication has become one of our best performing channels," said Jason Hinojosa, Senior Account-Based Marketing Manager at Icertis. "They also review all campaigns before pushing live in the market and frequently find mistakes I made when creating an account."

NetLine VP of Client Support, Melissa Becht shared her thoughts on the high marks customers gave to the business. "We are honored to be recognized for having a 98% Quality of Support rating. Our number one goal is to make our client's lives easier. At the end of the day, this just validates our objective, our high, internal standards, and what we strive to achieve for our clients."

This recognition follows NetLine's release of Audience Explorer, a new tool designed to help marketers search and analyze buyer engagement in real-time for free. Audience Explorer, which does not require users to sign-up for a NetLine account, provides B2B marketers the ability to discover their buyers' content consumption and engagement behavior beyond the boundaries of their own site.

NetLine Corporation empowers B2B Marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the largest B2B content syndication lead generation network, NetLine reaches 125 million unique visitors and processes more than 700 thousand leads monthly across 300 industry sectors. NetLine's AudienceTarget™ technology drives prospect discovery, quality customer lead acquisition, and buyer engagement from real prospect intent as professionals consume content directly across the network. Superior quality, on-demand access, and advanced campaign reports enable all clients to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is privately held and headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

Jon Steiert

Phone: 215.855.3547

Email: jsteiert@netline.com

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

