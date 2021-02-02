NetLine Unveils the First and Only Open B2B Lead Gen Marketplace

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NetLine Corporation pushed the world of B2B demand generation into the future by introducing an open B2B lead gen marketplace — the first and only bid-based platform for acquiring B2B leads. With the open marketplace, B2B Marketers gain greater control over the ROI of their content syndication demand generation campaigns, thereby mimicking the buying behavior already trusted across programmatic, display, and search engine marketing channels. Already the #1 B2B Buyer Engagement Platform, NetLine's introduction of open bidding effectively revolutionizes the first-party lead generation space while simultaneously offering comfort to Marketers looking to define the terms of their own success by optimizing their campaign ROI.

As a company, NetLine has long focused on Democratizing B2B Lead Gen for Everyone. While it has been successful in providing greater access to more businesses through content syndication, the company still observed major issues in the B2B market and decided to take its mission a step further.

Until today, B2B Marketers were forced to launch lead gen campaigns differently from every other digital media buy. While Marketers have been purchasing CPC, CPA, and CPM campaigns through open, bid-based marketplaces for decades, no such system existed for B2B lead gen. With NetLine's introduction of the open B2B lead gen marketplace, B2B Marketers from every industry — with budgets of all sizes — now exist on equal footing, allowing the Marketer to define their own success.

CEO and Chairman Robert Alvin shared his pride in the announcement and what it meant to be first-to-market. "NetLine has been pushing the envelope in the B2B lead gen space for more than 25 years," Alvin said. "With the open B2B lead gen marketplace, we've really broken the rules and dramatically reshaped the industry, creating a new way for clients to reach their target buyer on their own terms. Our focus with this product is you and your needs."

With more than 8,000 customers already using NetLine's self-service interface to launch first-party-centric campaigns within minutes, the company expects the open B2B lead gen marketplace to attract and delight even more customers who have been frustrated by other B2B lead generation platforms. Beyond gaining far greater control over every aspect of their lead gen campaigns — including their targets, filters, tolerances, and even CPL overrides — customers will see an immediate improvement in their lead quality, thanks to NetLine being home to the largest source of first-party generated, fully permissioned, content-centric leads on the web.

Chief Strategy Officer David Fortino expressed his exuberance for how the open B2B lead gen marketplace will change B2B lead generation. "The introduction of a bid-based B2B lead generation marketplace makes acquiring B2B leads more efficient, more cost-effective, and easier than ever before," Fortino said. "For reasons unknown, the industry has largely remained static, stagnate, and fixed priced; mired in paperwork, negotiations, and spreadsheets being emailed back and forth. With our introduction of real-time and auction-based bidding, we've effectively leveled-up the industry and really taken that next step and focused on Democratizing Lead Gen."

Before unveiling the open marketplace, NetLine introduced Intent Discovery, a tool designed to provide deeper insight into in-market behavior and efficiently accelerate sales outcomes. With the launch of the open marketplace, Intent Discovery becomes an even more powerful tool for NetLine clients, allowing Marketers to tap into the platform's entire content universe — a library of more than 12,000 pieces of B2B content — and reach engaged prospects outside of their own content offerings on their own terms.

The open B2B lead gen marketplace is available to any B2B organizations with published content in nearly any format. To learn more about the open marketplace, please visit the NetLine Portal.

About NetLine Corporation:

NetLine Corporation empowers B2B Marketers with the reach, technology, and expertise required to drive scalable lead generation results and accelerate the sales funnel. Operating the largest B2B content syndication lead generation network, NetLine reaches 125 million unique visitors and processes more than 700,000 leads monthly across 300 industry sectors. NetLine's AudienceTarget™ technology drives prospect discovery, quality customer lead acquisition, and buyer engagement from real prospect intent as professionals consume content directly across the network. Superior quality, on-demand access, and advanced campaign reports enable all clients to achieve lead generation success. Founded in 1994, NetLine is privately held and headquartered in Campbell, California. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com.

