Netlist Comments on Standardization of NVDIMM-H at JEDEC

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQX: NLST) commented today on the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association announcement on the ongoing standardization effort at JEDEC for NVDIMM-H. Netlist's HybridDIMM™ storage class memory product will comply with the NVDIMM-H standard to provide massive, low-cost storage capacities in the memory channel.

"The Storage Class Memory space has drawn multi-billion dollar investment from many industry memory vendors and continues to gain additional interest among the industry," said Mark Webb, Analyst at MKW Ventures. "We are forecasting this market with revenues over $900 million in 2019 and $5.1 billion by 2025."

JEDEC, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, published the release of DDR4 Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Specifications that supports NVDIMM-H. NVDIMM-H is a hybrid memory module comprised of DRAM and NAND Flash that provides a block-cached, byte addressable memory resource that enhances data resilience and system performance of data center servers. NVDIMM-H has a scalable architecture that extends to DDR5 and utilizes off-the-shelf components to provide a cost-effective, high-capacity solution that can be easily adopted by data center customers.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer said, "The publication of JEDEC standards for NVDIMM-H provides the framework for broad market adoption of hybrid modules and, in turn, Netlist's HybridDIMM™ storage class memory solution. We look forward to working with industry ecosystem partners to bring NVDIMM-H solutions to market."

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, such as its ongoing proceedings against SK hynix Inc., or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships, including its relationship with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 22, 2019, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

