Netlist Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Netlist, Inc.

Nov 04, 2019, 09:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OCTQX: NLST) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Net sales for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $6.1 million, compared to net sales of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 29, 2018.  Gross profit for the quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $0.5 million, or 7.4% of net sales, compared to a gross profit of $0.6 million, or 8.1% of net sales, for the quarter ended September 29, 2018. 

Net loss for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 was ($3.1) million, or a loss per share of ($0.02), compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($4.6) million, or a loss per share of ($0.04).  These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the quarters ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively.

As of September 28, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $8.6 million, total assets were $17.0 million, working capital was $1.9 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $18.2 million, and stockholders' deficit was ($11.7) million.

"During the third quarter we grew product revenue sequentially and improved operating performance on both a sequential and year over year basis," said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "We recently received a favorable Notice of Initial Determination from the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) which represents a major milestone in the multi-year effort to protect our valuable intellectual property."

On October 21, 2019 the ITC issued a Notice of Initial Determination finding that Netlist's standard-essential '907 patent is being infringed by Korean manufacturer SK hynix's sale, sale for importation, and importation into the United States of accused LRDIMM memory modules in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act.

Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.  The dial-in number for the call is 1-412-317-5443. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries.  HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, such as its ongoing proceedings against SK hynix Inc., or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships, including its relationship with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 22, 2019, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports.  In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

(Tables Follow)

For more information, please contact:




The Plunkett Group

Netlist, Inc.

Mike Smargiassi/Sharon Oh

Gail M. Sasaki

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com 

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 739-6729

(949) 435-0025

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)
















(unaudited)





September 28,

December 29,


2019

2018

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,386

$

14,802

Restricted cash

2,250

1,850

Accounts receivable, net

2,488

2,917

Inventories

2,398

2,946

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

703

677

Total current assets

14,225

23,192








Property and equipment, net

313

279

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,133


Other assets

1,375

1,394

Total assets

$

17,046

$

24,865








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

8,520

$

9,497

Revolving line of credit

1,515

2,293

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

475

604

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

808

343

Convertible promissory note and accrued interest, net of debt discounts

997

-

Note payable

-

376

Total current liabilities

12,315

13,113

Convertible promissory notes and accrued interest, net of debt discounts

15,665

17,346

Operating lease liabilities

630


Other liabilities

146

78

Total liabilities

28,756

30,537








Commitments and contingencies














Stockholders' deficit:






Preferred stock




Common stock

154

139

Additional paid-in capital

173,979

169,355

Accumulated deficit

(185,843)

(175,166)

Total stockholders' deficit

(11,710)

(5,672)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

17,046

$

24,865

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)




















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Net sales

$    6,116

$    7,203

$   16,733

$   24,508

Cost of sales(1)

5,666

6,617

15,600

23,061

Gross profit 

450

586

1,133

1,447

Operating expenses:







Research and development(1)

583

535

1,738

2,326

Intellectual property legal fees

979

2,760

3,567

6,359

Selling, general and administrative(1)

1,747

1,745

5,724

5,021

Total operating expenses

3,309

5,040

11,029

13,706

Operating loss

(2,859)

(4,454)

(9,896)

(12,259)

Other expense, net:







Interest expense, net

(245)

(183)

(775)

(463)

Other expense, net

(4)

(7)

(5)

(12)

Total other expense, net

(249)

(190)

(780)

(475)

Loss before provision for income taxes 

(3,108)

(4,644)

(10,676)

(12,734)

Provision for income taxes



1

Net loss

$  (3,108)

$  (4,644)

$  (10,677)

$  (12,734)

Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$    (0.02)

$    (0.04)

$      (0.07)

$      (0.13)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted

148,058

115,402

142,624

96,516


















(1)  Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:














Cost of sales

$           6

$           7

$          20

$          19

Research and development

67

46

163

182

Selling, general and administrative

170

104

599

370

Total stock-based compensation

$       243

$       157

$        782

$        571

SOURCE Netlist, Inc.

