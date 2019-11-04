Netlist Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OCTQX: NLST) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Net sales for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $6.1 million, compared to net sales of $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 29, 2018. Gross profit for the quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $0.5 million, or 7.4% of net sales, compared to a gross profit of $0.6 million, or 8.1% of net sales, for the quarter ended September 29, 2018.

Net loss for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019 was ($3.1) million, or a loss per share of ($0.02), compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($4.6) million, or a loss per share of ($0.04). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the quarters ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively.

As of September 28, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $8.6 million, total assets were $17.0 million, working capital was $1.9 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $18.2 million, and stockholders' deficit was ($11.7) million.

"During the third quarter we grew product revenue sequentially and improved operating performance on both a sequential and year over year basis," said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "We recently received a favorable Notice of Initial Determination from the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) which represents a major milestone in the multi-year effort to protect our valuable intellectual property."

On October 21, 2019 the ITC issued a Notice of Initial Determination finding that Netlist's standard-essential '907 patent is being infringed by Korean manufacturer SK hynix's sale, sale for importation, and importation into the United States of accused LRDIMM memory modules in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

(Tables Follow)

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)































(unaudited)











September 28,

December 29,





2019

2018

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,386

$ 14,802

Restricted cash



2,250



1,850

Accounts receivable, net



2,488



2,917

Inventories



2,398



2,946

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



703



677

Total current assets



14,225



23,192

















Property and equipment, net



313



279

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,133



—

Other assets



1,375



1,394

Total assets

$ 17,046

$ 24,865

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 8,520

$ 9,497

Revolving line of credit



1,515



2,293

Accrued payroll and related liabilities



475



604

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



808



343

Convertible promissory note and accrued interest, net of debt discounts



997



-

Note payable



-



376

Total current liabilities



12,315



13,113

Convertible promissory notes and accrued interest, net of debt discounts



15,665



17,346

Operating lease liabilities



630



—

Other liabilities



146



78

Total liabilities



28,756



30,537

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' deficit:













Preferred stock



—



—

Common stock



154



139

Additional paid-in capital



173,979



169,355

Accumulated deficit



(185,843)



(175,166)

Total stockholders' deficit



(11,710)



(5,672)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 17,046

$ 24,865



Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)







































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales

$ 6,116

$ 7,203

$ 16,733

$ 24,508 Cost of sales(1)

5,666

6,617

15,600

23,061 Gross profit

450

586

1,133

1,447 Operating expenses:















Research and development(1)

583

535

1,738

2,326 Intellectual property legal fees

979

2,760

3,567

6,359 Selling, general and administrative(1)

1,747

1,745

5,724

5,021 Total operating expenses

3,309

5,040

11,029

13,706 Operating loss

(2,859)

(4,454)

(9,896)

(12,259) Other expense, net:















Interest expense, net

(245)

(183)

(775)

(463) Other expense, net

(4)

(7)

(5)

(12) Total other expense, net

(249)

(190)

(780)

(475) Loss before provision for income taxes

(3,108)

(4,644)

(10,676)

(12,734) Provision for income taxes

—

—

1

— Net loss

$ (3,108)

$ (4,644)

$ (10,677)

$ (12,734) Net loss per common share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.02)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.13) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

148,058

115,402

142,624

96,516



































(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 6

$ 7

$ 20

$ 19 Research and development

67

46

163

182 Selling, general and administrative

170

104

599

370 Total stock-based compensation

$ 243

$ 157

$ 782

$ 571

