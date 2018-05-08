Netlist Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Conference Call

Webcast

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist, Inc.

Netlist provides high-performance modular memory subsystems to customers in diverse industries that require enterprise and storage class memory solutions to empower critical business decisions. Flagship products NVvault® and EXPRESSvault® enable customers to accelerate data running through their servers and storage and reliably protect enterprise-level cache, metadata and log data by providing near instantaneous recovery in the event of a system failure or power outage. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also resells component products to end-customers that are not reached in the distribution models of the component manufacturers, including storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. Netlist is part of the Russell Microcap® Index. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi / Sharon Oh

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

