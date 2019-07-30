Netlist Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Conference Call

News provided by

Netlist, Inc.

Jul 30, 2019, 08:30 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQX: NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019, after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 8, 2019, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Conference Call
Dial-in number:  1- 412-317-5443

Webcast
A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist
Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries.  HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi/Sharon Oh
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE Netlist, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.netlist.com

Also from this source

Netlist Appoints Marc Frechette as Chief Licensing Officer...

Netlist Updates Status of ITC Investigation of SK hynix...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Netlist Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Conference Call

News provided by

Netlist, Inc.

Jul 30, 2019, 08:30 ET