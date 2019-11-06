Netlist Strengthens Memory Partnership with Validation on 2nd Generation AMD EPYC™ Processors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQX: NLST) today announced the successful validation of its NVMe SSDs and its NVvault® DDR4 NVDIMM-N on the 2nd Generation AMD EPYC processors.

Netlist's NVMe SSD performance and latency had best-in-class results when benchmarked using the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors against other leading SSD makers. In addition, AMD validated Netlist's NVDIMM-N solution on the 2nd Gen EPYC processor and found full functional system and power loss compatibility in memory configurations.

C.K. Hong, Netlist Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have a long-standing relationship with AMD and are pleased to support their latest generation platform with our SSD and NVDIMM memory solutions. Our solutions deliver high performance, and provide significant value to end users in the enterprise and data center market."

"Netlist is a valued member of our partner ecosystem," said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president and chief technical officer, Datacenter Ecosystems & Application Engineering, AMD. "The industry leading performance of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC combined with improved performance and latency of Netlist's NVMe SSDs, and DDR4 NVDIMM-N have demonstrated exceptional performance and value for enterprise applications."

Netlist's family of enterprise NVMe SSDs bring a compelling mix of high performance at lower cost, compared to competitive solutions. These enterprise and datacenter class drives are available in 800GB to 15.36TB, 1 and 3 DWPDs (Drive Writes Per Day), and are supported in the U.2, AIC HHHL, and M.2 form factors.

Netlist's NVvault DDR4 is an NVDIMM-N that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface. By combining the high performance of DDR4 DRAM with the non-volatility of NAND Flash, NVvault improves the performance and data preservation found in storage virtualization, RAID, cache protection, and data logging applications requiring high-throughput.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures and provides a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents, many seminal, in the areas of hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

