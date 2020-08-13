Netmarble Issues Earnings and Fiscal Results for Second Quarter of 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble Corp. , a global mobile game company focused on creating entertaining gaming experiences for players of all ages, has reported their financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

"Netmarble had a very strong second quarter with solid performances from games launched in the first half of the year including the worldwide release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and Korea's release of A3: Still Alive. Our amazing community of players helped fuel a record-breaking quarter for overseas sales, and we look forward to continuing this momentum and expanding domestic and overseas growth in the second half of 2020 with highly-anticipated games featuring our own and globally popular IP," said Seungwon Lee, Co-CEO of Netmarble.

"Following the recent release of MaguMagu 2020 in Korea, the third quarter will include the global launch of BTS Universe Story, our second BTS game co-produced with Big Hit Entertainment. Our popular Seven Knights IP will be the basis for two releases in the second half of the year, the mobile MMORPG Seven Knights 2 and our first console launch with Seven Knights - Time Wanderer -. Additional titles coming in 2020 include Kabam's MARVEL Realm of Champions and A3: Still Alive, which will launch globally following its successful Korean release in March."

Selected highlights from Netmarble's second quarter include:

$568.2 million in total sales, $67.7 million in operating profit, and a net profit of $70.7 million from April through June.

in total sales, in operating profit, and a net profit of from April through June. Total sales increased by 30.3% year-over-year and 28.7% quarter-on-quarter. Operating profit increased 146.1% year-over-year and 300.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net profit increased by 124.2% year-over-year and 48.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Genre portfolio showed diversification across RPG (41%), MMORPG (25%), Casual (25%), and others (9%)

Top-performing games include The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross (21%), MARVEL Contest of Champions (13%), Blade&Soul Revolution (9%), Lineage 2: Revolution (8%), and A3: Still Alive (6%)

Overseas sales accounted for 75% ( $426.3 million ) of overall sales in the second quarter. This is the highest figure in Netmarble's history on a quarterly basis, and on a continued increasing trend. The success of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, MARVEL Contest of Champions (Kabam), Lineage 2: Revolution, Blade&Soul Revolution and Cookie Jam (Jam City) in overseas markets like the U.S. and Japan was a major driver for the quarter.

A breakdown of the total financial earnings is below:



4/1/20-6/31/20 actuals YoY Changes QoQ Changes Total Sales $568.2 million +30.3% +28.7% Operating Profit $67.7 million +146.1% +300.5% Net Profit $70.7 million +124.2% +48.2%

For additional details on Netmarble's quarterly performance, and to listen to the earnings call, please visit the company's Investor Relations page to learn more.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade&Soul Revolution and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and Big Hit Entertainment, Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

SOURCE Netmarble