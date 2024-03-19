NETMARBLE OPENS GLOBAL PRE-REGISTRATION FOR UPCOMING ACTION RPG SOLO LEVELING:ARISE

Early Access Available for Canadian Players Starting March 21

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, opened pre-registration globally for its upcoming mobile and PC game Solo Leveling:ARISE, and beginning March 21, Early Access will be available in Canada. Players can pre-register today and earn rewards via the official website, Google Play, App Store , or Netmarble Launcher .

Solo Leveling:ARISE is an action RPG adaptation of Solo Leveling, based on the hit anime and Webtoon. Taking on the role of Jinwoo, players can experience his level-ups and progress through the beloved anime tale firsthand, taking on dynamic battles and creating their own combat styles, relying on various combinations of skills and weapons. Not only can players team up with hunters from the Webtoon, they can summon their own "Army of Shadows" using Jinwoo's famous line "Arise."

As a special reward for pre-registering, players will receive a Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, two Mana Power Crystal for each attribute (for a total of 10), Legendary Artifact Sets, and 100,000 of Gold to jumpstart players' journeys. Notably, players are urged not to miss out the chance to obtain Jinwoo's cherished partner/hunter, Yoo Jinho via this pre-registration momentum. These rewards will be given upon the official launch.

To celebrate the pre-registration momentum, a never-before-seen trailer has been revealed. As Solo Leveling:ARISE marks the very first game adaption of the Webtoon, this trailer shows the overall stylish Action RPG narratives - Bolstering overall anticipation around the globe. Check out the trailer here.

Early Access for Solo Leveling:ARISE will begin at 1:00 AM Pacific Time on March 21 in Canada, and is limited to Android and PC. The game will support six languages during the Early Access period, including Korean, Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Thai and Traditional Chinese. Additional language support, including European languages, will be added when the game launches.

The Hunter Archive sub-story for Lee Joohee and Kang Taeshik will be available for Early Access players to tackle when the game goes live. Early Access players will also see a number of events active during the game's introductory period including ▲14 Day Check-In Event ▲Special Draw opportunity for 'The Ultimate Hunter', SSR Choi Jong-In, ▲'Dice Event' in celebration of Choi Jong-in Special Draw, ▲'Collect Letters' Event. Canada's Early Access information can be found here .

For more information on Solo Leveling:ARISE, please visit the official website, X , Facebook , Instagram , Discord , and official YouTube channel .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

