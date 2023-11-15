Netmore Group to Operate and Expand Acquired LoRaWAN Network in France

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar structure, through its Pan-European LoRaWAN operator Netmore Group, announces the commencement of operations and planned expansion of the France LoRaWAN Network through the acquisition of Objenious LoRaWAN assets from Bouygues Telecom. This acquisition, facilitated by its owner, Polar Structure, ensures the network's continued operation to support long-term projects enabled by a European vision of the market and sustainable network infrastructure deployments.

The transition encompasses services such as network infrastructure management, monitoring, radio planning, maintenance, and customer support. Integral to this offering is the SPOT platform, a dedicated LoRaWAN management portal used by the Objenious customers. By including the SPOT platform in this transition, we aim to ensure continuity and a seamless experience for existing clientele. Furthermore, Netmore Group will also provide full access to its expanding European LoRaWAN macro network and will offer coverage on demand for large-scale IoT projects in France and other European regions.

Reflecting on the company's commitment to long-term growth, Netmore is engaged in discussions with industry stakeholders who are seeking dependable long-term connectivity solutions for at least the coming ten years, with a fully dedicated LoRaWAN operator aiming to both ensure continuity and develop the network to support future use cases and applications.

Netmore Group, under the ownership of infrastructure investor Polar Structure, have jointly expanded their physical presence and network infrastructure in eleven European markets.

Arnaud Delprat, Netmore Group's Managing Director in France, stated, "With the completed acquisition, the French IoT market now has stable and long-term access to professional LoRaWAN services. We are actively in dialogue with existing and potential customers and partners, particularly utilities, resource management, smart building companies, property owners, to understand how we can best support their long-term and large-scale IoT projects. I encourage more companies within the IoT sector to initiate discussions on the connectivity solutions we offer. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Bouygues Telecom and Objenious for their valued collaboration. To the esteemed customers of Objenious who have opted, or will opt, to pursue the LoRaWAN journey with us, we anticipate contributing collectively to the advancement of the LoRaWAN market in France."

Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group, noted, "Our Pan-European strategy highlights our commitment to integrating across diverse markets, with France playing an integral role. This expansive approach not only strengthens connectivity but also amplifies the commercial reach for our French partners, allowing them to tap into wider European opportunities."

Bernardo Cabrera, Director of BU Objenious by Bouygues Telecom, states, "We are very proud to announce our deal with Netmore, which will significantly benefit our LoRaWAN customers. It was important for us to find an alternative solution for our LoRaWAN clients who wish to continue using this technology, and we believe that Netmore is the right actor at the right moment. Netmore has a proven track record with LoRaWAN technology across Europe, and we have confidence in their ability to further our work in this field. Objenious, as Bouygues Telecom's IoT brand, will continue to develop its technology portfolio with LTE-M, NB-IoT, 4G, and 5G technologies, which are complementary to the LoRaWAN IoT use cases."

Netmore Group is an IoT operator building a leading Pan-European LoRaWAN network purpose-built for connecting millions of meters and sensors. We offer future-proof connectivity solutions and expertise in the utilities, properties, and tracking/tracing sectors. The main owner is the Nordic infrastructure investor, Polar Structure.

Founded in Sweden in 2010, Netmore Group has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2017. Redeye AB serves as the company's certified adviser.

