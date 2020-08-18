Netmore Selects Affirmed Networks to Enable the Delivery of Private LTE Enterprise Networks for 4G, 5G and IoT Offerings

ACTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, the leader in the virtualization of mobile networks, today announced that it has been selected by Netmore Group as the partner to deliver Private LTE Enterprise Networks and infrastructure. The partnership with Affirmed will enable Netmore to also deploy 5G enterprise services including IoT.

Headquartered in Sweden, and with a presence in several European countries including the UK, Germany and Ireland, Netmore Group is a provider of IoT systems and services for properties, industries, cities and people. As part of their service offerings, Netmore delivers a range of communication technologies such as 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and NB-IoT and is currently the leading LoRaWAN® supplier in the country.

Affirmed's market-leading, cloud-native mobile core solution has demonstrated itself as being ideal for the rapidly growing market of private LTE enterprise networks. Enterprises' unique requirements require that operators have the deployment flexibility enabled by Affirmed's mature architectural attributes such as CUPS, slicing, multitenancy and low latency. As regulators release new spectrum to the market and enterprises realize the benefits of using cellular service infrastructures instead of Wi-Fi, Affirmed anticipates significant growth in private networks for business-critical enterprise services.

An important aspect in Netmore's selection of Affirmed as a partner was its cloud-native capability including separation of the control and user plane, enabling a much higher and robust performance at the edge. With this functionality, Netmore will be able to diversify its geographic footprint and improve service performance and quality to support low-latency, high-bandwidth applications such augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and IoT.

After a careful evaluation of several vendors, Netmore was impressed with Affirmed's unique architecture and diversity of features which, in their opinion, clearly outperformed the alternatives.

"After almost a year spent finding and evaluating in detail many 5G cloud-native mobile cores, we found Affirmed Networks to be the best for our modern business model," said Stefan Stanislawski, CEO of Netmore UK. "In these unprecedented times, providing fast, reliable, ubiquitous connectivity and access to real-time information to our customers is more important than ever. Through our partnership with Affirmed, we aim to deliver a range of new innovative private enterprise services to our customers through our expanding global network. In our evaluation of a modern mobile core, Affirmed's mobile core solution with its cloud-native and microservices architecture seamlessly met the service demands in a single, future-proof platform and stood out for its technology innovation."

"Netmore is a prime example of an innovative provider that understands how the innovative deployment of a private LTE enterprise network can accelerate new revenues and transform their bottom line," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Affirmed Networks. "By developing innovative use cases that are supported by 5G and next-gen architectures, Netmore is demonstrating how the new breed of services – including rich-media applications such as AR/VR and IoT have the ability to serve as a catalyst for improved productivity and new experiences for enterprises and consumers."

When fully deployed, Netmore's private enterprise networks will serve as the foundation for supporting the company's continued expansion to enterprises and locations across Europe.

About Netmore

Netmore Group AB is an IoT operator that develops a comprehensive solution for cities, industries, properties and homes. Together with our partners, we build a safe and sustainable ecosystem for Internet of Things, locally, nationally and globally. Netmore Group was formed in 2010 and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2017.

About Affirmed Networks

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based solutions are enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. CSPs have deployed Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars and more. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks. Affirmed Networks was acquired by Microsoft in April 2020. For more information, please visit www.affirmednetworks.com.

