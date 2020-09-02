NetNoggin® announces the release of its updated research report, NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's (including MCI) V2.0

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin®, a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical market research, has announced the release of its newest research report, NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's (including MCI) V2.0.

"The Alzheimer's market has experienced several shifts with the disruption of COVID-19 and the approval of TAUVID™, and we wanted to ensure our patient journey report, NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's (including MCI), reflected these changes," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®.

NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's (including MCI) V2.0 is a syndicated market research report that compares clinical literature and guidelines to patient and caregiver perspectives using netnographic methodologies. The original NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's (including MCI) report was published in fall 2018. This new report includes:

Refreshed secondary research to provide a baseline understanding of what should be happening in the market

Updated insights into real world patient and caregiver lexicon, unmet needs, patient journey, and reported outcomes of patients and their caregivers

Revised comparison of secondary research and actual patient/caregiver perspectives to identify market gaps

Enhanced guidance on how to use NetNog: #genesis® market research for product development (including clinical trial design and early commercial strategies)

For pricing and/or to see a blinded version of NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's (including MCI) V2.0, contact Megan Newcomer at [email protected].

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® takes unstructured social data and structures it using their technology and expert personnel (netnographers) who are trained in various disease areas, linguistics, storytelling, pharmaceutical marketing, and science to ensure the context and interpretation of the data is accurate. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.

E-mail: [email protected]

