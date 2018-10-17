NetNoggin® announces the release of NetNog: #genesis®

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin® has released its newest product, NetNog: #genesis®, offering pharmaceutical companies unmatched insights into their patients' and caregivers' real world lexicon, unmet needs, treatment flow process, and journey.

"Companies developing drugs start with some basic secondary research and quickly move to qualitative market research using their own language instead of first understanding the patients' lexicon, journey, and needs. NetNog: #genesis® will revolutionize these companies' processes because now they can get all this information first, for less than one round of qualitative research," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "And for many of my customers, our research reduces the number of qualitative rounds needed."

As the name suggests, NetNog: #genesis® is foundational research that pharmaceutical companies should consider as they are developing their clinical trials, and preparing to bring a product to market. The research is grounded in netnography and supported with secondary research to provide context.

"We go beyond dashboard analytics and algorithms to provide the contextual experiences of consumer stories in their words," said Conger. "These insights are critical for developing strategy, building foundational marketing tools, and helping brands reach their full potential."

NetNog: #genesis® offers pharmaceutical companies an unprecedented advantage when developing marketing strategies or new products by:

Saving time and resources by reducing the amount of qualitative research needed

Providing a richer and earlier understanding of the market as a whole

Linking secondary data with patient and caregiver perspectives to further develop foundational marketing tools and understand gaps

Identifying drivers and barriers in the treatment flow process and patient journey

Identifying specific patient, caregiver, and HCP lexicon

Identifying patient and caregiver described outcomes, endpoints, and unmet needs

Identifying key market value drivers and leverage points in the clinical patient pathway

Illustrating how to use this market research for the next steps in development

NetNoggin's custom research has successfully illuminated gaps in the pharmaceutical landscape for our customers. For example, some pharmaceutical companies begin clinical trial development and product launches before their marketers grasp the patient journey, lexicon, and unmet needs, and as a result, lose some of the market's opportunities. NetNog: #genesis® bridges this gap. The NetNoggin® team and partners see NetNog: #genesis® providing enormous value to the pharmaceutical industry and revolutionizing the way they will conduct market research.

Visit https://netnoggin.net/products to learn more about NetNoggin's newest product, NetNog: #genesis®.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops. NetNoggin® was established in 2011. The founder, Diana Conger, has been involved in bringing over 20 pharmaceutical products to market, and has in-depth knowledge of over 30 disease-states.

