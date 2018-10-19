NetNoggin® announces the release of NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI)

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin®, a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing, has announced the release of its newest research, NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including Mild Cognitive Impairment [MCI]). https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research

"Alzheimer's disease is clearly not understood by the market, and there are many gaps in this space that need to be closed. This research is foundational research looking at the Alzheimer's disease and MCI market to identify those gaps, unmet needs, and reported outcomes, which will provide critical insights to companies developing treatments for Alzheimer's," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "For example, we have identified over 100 tipping points that patients with Alzheimer's may experience and recognized seven levels of care that caregivers provide during this journey."

NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI) offers pharmaceutical companies an unprecedented advantage by starting their research with:

Secondary research for a baseline understanding of the market

Dashboard analytics for a basic overview of the social media marketspace

Insights into real world patient and caregiver lexicon, unmet needs, treatment flow process, journey, and reported outcomes

A comparison of secondary research with patients' and caregivers' actual market/disease perspectives to identify gaps and leverage points

Guidance on how to use NetNog: #genesis® market research for the next steps in product development

NetNog: #genesis® is foundational research grounded in netnography (unframed, unbiased online immersion into patients', caregivers', and HCPs' real world) and supported with secondary research to provide context to the disease-state. Alzheimer's disease (including MCI) is the second disease published in the NetNog: #genesis® pipeline. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) along with other diseases-states will be coming to market soon.

Visit https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research to learn more about NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI).

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops. NetNoggin® was established in 2011. The founder, Diana Conger, has been involved in bringing over 20 pharmaceutical products to market and has in-depth knowledge of over 50 disease-states.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.

Office Contact: 443-605-4451

E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

SOURCE NetNoggin

Related Links

http://www.netnoggin.net

