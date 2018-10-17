NetNoggin® announces the release of NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis research

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin®, a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing, has announced the release of its newest research, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis. https://netnoggin.net/products

"We started with a rare condition because we truly care about the patient's story, and this story needs to be heard," said Megan Newcomer, Marketing Director at NetNoggin®. "We have the ability, with NetNog: #genesis®, to look at the disease market as a whole and really analyze how we can improve it, and ideally, improve the lives of patients and caregivers who struggle with this condition."

NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis offers pharmaceutical companies an unprecedented advantage by starting their research with:

Secondary research for a baseline understanding of the market

Dashboard analytics for a basic overview of the social media marketspace

Insights into real world patient and caregiver lexicon, unmet needs, treatment flow process, journey, and reported outcomes

A comparison of secondary research with patients' and caregivers' actual market/disease perspectives to identify gaps and leverage points

Guidance on how to use NetNog: #genesis® market research for the next steps in product development

"Understanding the patient and disease, agnostic of your brand, allows better differentiation in the market, longer customer lifetime value, improved strategy innovation, and ultimately a higher ROI," said Newcomer. "Therefore, we recommend starting research with NetNog: #genesis®."

NetNog: #genesis® is foundational research grounded in netnography and supported with secondary research to provide context to the disease-state. Cystic fibrosis is the first disease-focused research published in the NetNog: #genesis® pipeline, however, Alzheimer's disease (including MCI), along with other research will be coming to market soon.

Visit https://netnoggin.net/products to learn more about NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops. NetNoggin® was established in 2011. The founder, Diana Conger, has been involved in bringing over 20 pharmaceutical products to market and has in-depth knowledge of over 30 disease-states.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.

Phone: 443-605-4451

E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

SOURCE NetNoggin

Related Links

http://www.netnoggin.net

