NetNoggin® announces the release of NetNog: #genesis® NASH (including NAFL)

FREDERICK, Md., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin®, a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing, has announced the release of its newest research, NetNog: #genesis® Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) (including Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver [NAFL]). Learn more: https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research.

NetNog: #genesis® NASH (including NAFL) offers pharmaceutical companies an unprecedented advantage by starting their product development with a disease-focused guide, which:

Provides actionable insights and key decision points beyond dashboard analytics .

and key decision points beyond dashboard analytics Collects and analyzes secondary data to extract information and form insights.

Turns patient and caregiver netnographic data into insights regarding unmet needs, patient journey/pathways, reported outcomes, etc.

regarding unmet needs, patient journey/pathways, reported outcomes, etc. Offers recommendations and next steps from insights such as leverage points and possible solutions to unmet needs.

"NASH and NAFL are underdeveloped markets with no approved treatments, so understanding the patient's needs, from a netnographic perspective, provides our clients with a great opportunity to change the trajectory of this disease and the patient's quality of life," said Diana Conger, Chief Executive Officer of NetNoggin®. "Recently, NetNog: #genesis® helped a client align their late phase clinical trials with their commercialization strategy. Our insights led to revised clinical trial protocol, positioning, and targeting."

NetNog: #genesis® is foundational research grounded in netnography (unframed, unbiased, online immersion into patients', caregivers', and HCPs' real world conversations and supported with secondary research to provide context to the disease state. NASH (including NAFL) is the third disease state published in the NetNog: #genesis® portfolio. Also included in the portfolio are Cystic Fibrosis and Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI).

Visit https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research to learn more about NetNog: #genesis® NASH (including NAFL) and upcoming reports.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to Big Data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, our proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from Big Data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops. NetNoggin® was established in 2011. The founder, Diana Conger, has been involved in bringing over 20 pharmaceutical products to market and has in-depth knowledge of over 50 disease states.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.

E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

SOURCE NetNoggin, LLC

Related Links

www.netnoggin.net

