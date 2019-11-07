NetNoggin® releases exploratory analysis "Healthcare Provider Needs in the NASH Market"

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An exploratory study, conducted by NetNoggin®, revealed healthcare providers (HCPs) in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), including nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), market have multiple unmet needs within:

Research of NASH (including NAFL)

Pediatric nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

Diagnosis and screening

Treatment and management protocols

Education and awareness for patients and the general community

In addition, one controversial need debated by HCPs is whether or not pharmacotherapies will solve the NAFLD epidemic. Within the spectrum of beliefs on this subject, most HCP suggest pharmacotherapies are not needed to cure the disease.

Netnographic-research expert, Diana Conger, explains the importance of understanding unmet needs through netnographic research, "Using netnographic methodologies, we are able to capture current, pressing needs of HCPs without prompting or biasing a response. HCPs are writing in the present and engage in topics relevant to them."

This exploratory analysis was inspired by NetNoggin's involvement in the NAFLD community after publishing their syndicated report, NetNog: #genesis® NASH (including NAFL). With this report, NetNoggin® has helped pharmaceutical companies change secondary endpoints in late phase clinical trials and align them to their commercialization strategy. A sneak peek of the NetNog: #genesis® NASH (including NAFL) research report is in the appendix of the exploratory analysis.

