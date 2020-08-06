NetNoggin® releases exploratory analysis "Is TRIKAFTA a true 'game changer'?"

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new exploratory study, conducted by NetNoggin®, highlights patient and caregiver reported change in lung function, expectations, and lexicon for patients who have been on TRIKAFTA.

Marketing Director of NetNoggin®, Megan Newcomer, explains, "We've been tracking how TRIKAFTA has influenced the cystic fibrosis community in our new report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0, but we wanted to release an exploratory study that analyzes if this market disruptor is truly perceived as a 'game changer' now that it has been on the market for more than nine months. We did an exploratory study shortly after TRIKAFTA was launched in October 2019, and saw the excitement and lexicon themes around TRIKAFTA being a 'game changer.' We thought it was appropriate now to look at TRIKAFTA again and compare the results to those we originally saw in October."

The results of this exploratory analysis show that while TRIKAFTA met and even exceeded expectations for many patients, others were less satisfied by its effect. Visit https://netnoggin.net/exploratory-analysis to request the full exploratory analysis.

Additional results for TRIKAFTA's disruption can be found in NetNoggin's syndicated, comprehensive report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0, which includes updates to the patient journey due to TRIKAFTA, and puts the TRIKAFTA market disruption into context by highlighting the patient experience of those on TRIKAFTA as well as those not on TRIKAFTA.

For pricing of NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis V2.0, contact Megan Newcomer at [email protected].

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® takes unstructured social data and structures it using their technology and expert personnel (netnographers) who are trained in various disease areas, linguistics, storytelling, pharmaceutical marketing, and science to ensure the context and interpretation of the data is accurate. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer at [email protected].





SOURCE NetNoggin

Related Links

http://www.netnoggin.net

