NetNoggin® releases exploratory analysis "Psychographics for TRIKAFTA™, the new treatment by Vertex for patients with cystic fibrosis."

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new exploratory study, conducted by NetNoggin®, highlights the attitudes and beliefs of patients and caregivers regarding the approval of TRIKAFTA™ in the cystic fibrosis market.

Visit https://netnoggin.net/exploratory-analysis to request the full exploratory analysis.

Director of NetNoggin®, Megan Newcomer, explains how this market disruption affects the patient journey, "The FDA's approval of TRIKAFTA™ has been a huge advancement in the cystic fibrosis market. This advancement will shift our understanding of the patient journey. A patient journey typically remains consistent unless there is a major market disruption, such as the approval of a new treatment (like TRIKAFTA™). Pharmaceutical companies within the cystic fibrosis market need to prepare for how this will affect their strategy and launch by understanding how the market will shift and evolve."

NetNoggin® is also updating their syndicated report, NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis, to reflect these changes in the market due to TRIKAFTA™. NetNoggin® will continue to follow the patient journey disruption from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. NetNoggin® is offering monthly updates of the report from January 2020 to June 2020 with the purchase of NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis. A sneak peek of the NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis research report is in the appendix of the Exploratory Analysis: Psychographics for TRIKAFTA™.

About NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis

NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis is a syndicated market research report that compares clinical literature and guidelines to patient and caregiver perspectives using netnographic methodologies. Netnography is the immersion into social interactions made via digital communication, which provides a real world view of patients and caregivers including their lexicon. Learn more about NetNog: #genesis® Cystic Fibrosis here: https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research-1.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to big data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

NetNoggin® Media Relations

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Megan Newcomer.

E-mail: megan.newcomer@netnoggin.net

SOURCE NetNoggin

Related Links

http://www.netnoggin.net

