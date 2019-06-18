NetNumber and Voipfuture Join Forces to Improve Routing of High-value VoIP Traffic

NetNumber and Voipfuture launch the first fully-automated and intelligent routing system for voice services. It provides CSPs (domestic telcos and international carriers) with the capability to automatically reroute traffic in real-time in case of media quality degradation. The rerouting and route restoration decisions are based on specified CSP policies.

The availability of automatic rerouting capabilities allows CSPs to improve quality by selecting better performing downstream carriers, to attract additional traffic from customers as well as OTTs and to optimize termination costs.

Valuable traffic (e.g. VoLTE traffic with HD codecs, corporate traffic etc.) can receive preferential treatment preserving high definition audio encoding and guaranteeing premium quality performance.

The new quality-routing architecture is based on a tightly tested integration between Voipfuture's Qrystal quality monitoring solution and NetNumber's ALL-GÔ TITAN Centralized Routing Engine. A more detailed description can be found in a common white paper entitled "Redefining Quality-based Routing for Voice Services" that has been published today.

"Least-cost routing will remain king. With this new capability we give telcos the option to factor in user experience – defined by their policies and standards", said Pieter Veenstra, Senior Manager for Product Development, Security and Routing at NetNumber.

"VoLTE Roaming & All IP interconnections are all about voice quality. The growing demand for HD audio requires unique voice monitoring and media KPIs which puts Qrystal in the spotlight. When making routing decisions, our customers can now use our highly accurate quality data to find the sweet spot between cost and customer satisfaction", said Eyal Ullert, Manager at Voipfuture. "Our cooperation with NetNumber adds a new dimension to VoIP traffic routing".

The two companies will use the ITW2019 event to introduce the described solution capabilities to International Carriers.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry's first All-G signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions secure networks against current/emerging threats. To learn more about NetNumber, please visit www.netnumber.com

About Voipfuture

Voipfuture is a premium voice quality monitoring vendor developing unique technology for assessing, aggregating, analyzing, and visualizing voice quality information. Voipfuture products offer a precise view on media and control plane to communication service providers, wholesalers and enterprises. Since its launch, Voipfuture has been at the forefront of voice quality monitoring and continues to redefine Voice over IP by connecting their customers' view on service quality with high resolution user experience.

