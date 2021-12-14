NetNumber Expands 5G Capabilities for Communication Service Providers

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNumber announced today continued enhancements to its TITAN.IUM™ framework to include intergenerational support of mission critical applications such as the 2G/3G and 4G multi-protocol Signaling Firewall (SFW) for SS7 and Diameter in combination with the 5G, Security Edge Protection Proxy Control Point (SEPP). This unprecedented combination of 2G-5G signaling, routing and security capabilities on TITAN.IUM enables operators to enhance their core networks with 5G in a simplified and integrated manner to be fully aligned with the 2G-5G intergenerational security guidelines of the Global System for Mobile Communication (GSMA). NetNumber is highly committed to the work in the GSMA and leading the 5GMRR task force that is defining the specification covering the routing and security architecture of 5G Roaming.

"NetNumber has continued to expand the TITAN.IUM application portfolio to include our TITAN™-based range of applications as well as developing new 5G applications to provide customers a path to a robust cloud-native architecture that offers 5G core network functions, leveraging container technology, with the scalability and automation that they require today and into the future," explained Steve Legge, Chief Operating Officer, NetNumber. "We have been solving network complexity issues related to intergenerational interoperability since our inception, working with our customers to innovate solutions that solve their most pressing challenges. Our TITAN.IUM framework continues that tradition."

This is another tangible example of NetNumber's increasing momentum in the market. Recently the company announced the following:

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITAN™ Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUM™, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational framework for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

