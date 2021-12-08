NetNumber Joins Forces with the Fenix Group to Address the Rapidly Growing Need for Secure Private Networks

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNumber announced today a partnership with the Fenix Group to be a reseller and integrator of its Private Networks NetCore software suite of products. The Fenix Group will integrate NetCore into its own set of products and sell the integrated, end-to–end solution to Government, First Responder, and Military entities across the globe.

NetNumber has approached the unique specialist requirements of the Defense and First Responder communities from a different perspective. In an emergency or tactical military situation, it is imperative to gain control of and contain the situation. Once contained, secure communication links must be quickly established and maintained throughout the duration of the event. It is vital that in these situations, the Private Network solution offers the capability of in-roaming devices associated with Local Mobile Operators so that key personnel can utilize their own handsets. NetNumber's offering allows for just that, which is a game changer for secure communications.

NetCore is multi-technology 2G/3G/4G/5G mobile network core software capable of providing high-speed voice, messaging and data services. Within a local core, there is the ability to perform call routing via the integrated MSC, SGSN, GGSN, HLR and VLR network functions with web browser accessible management interface. This standards-based software is compatible with Node B 3GPP Release 9 luh interfaces.

"We are thrilled that the Fenix Group is part of the NetNumber family eco-system" said Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, NetNumber. "They are an industry leader in this space and they possess a unique set of products, skills and expertise that, when combined together with our innovate next generation communication capabilities, provides a unique set of solutions to military and government entities around the globe."

"We are extremely grateful to NetNumber for this partnership," said Dave Peterson, President and CEO of Fenix Group. "Through the integration of our technologies, we are able to provide a seamless mobile broadband experience and mission critical services to our user community. NetNumber is essential for private edge cellular networks, and we look forward to creating additional value for our customers moving forward."

About Fenix Group

Fenix Group is a systems integrator and OEM headquartered in Chantilly, VA with a mission to increase operational capability while reducing risk, burden and cost to the warfighter and first responders. Our primary focus is on edge networks and integrated systems, what we refer to as a Battlefield of Things® sensor ecosystem. Through this sensor ecosystem, our networks connect a variety of sensors to include, UAVs, UGVs, Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS), and COTS end-user devices. By leveraging LTE, 5G, SATCOM and MANET communication technologies, we are able to pass increased amounts of data and information at the tactical edge. Our personnel are made up of former SOF operators, IC professionals, and multi-disciplined engineers. Our personal experiences while serving in these capacities has been a constant contributor to our tactical communication product design and development which can be seen in our flagship products, the Banshee Tactical Radio (BTR) and the Banshee Mobile Radio (BMR) as well as other available Fenix products.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITANä Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUMä, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational framework for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

