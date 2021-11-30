NetNumber's Chief Revenue Officer Named One of the "Top 10 Influential CROs of 2021" by Industry Era Magazine

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNumber announced today that Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has been selected by Industry Era Magazine as one of its "Top 10 Influential CROs for 2021". This award recognizes company individuals across industries for their leadership qualities and demonstrable ability to positively impact the growth of their customers' business. Mr. Rosenberg was chosen for his unwavering commitment to his internal teams and his dedication to putting his customers first.

Industry Era is a technology magazine that highlights how technology is transforming every aspect of experiences—from culture to industry, science to purpose. Through their talented editorial team, they look more penetratingly into both sides of the coin from leading an organization to building a world-renowned company and also give a peek into the professional and personal lives of successful leaders, who through their numerous qualities, are capable of influencing individuals and employees.

"It's an honor to be named by Industry Era Magazine as one of its Top 10 Influential CROs for 2021," said Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer, NetNumber. "I have been fortunate to have worked with a great array of outstanding and dedicated professionals over the last 25 years whose goal it has been is to exceed customer expectations. It is that drive and passion to provide relevant solutions to our customers to meet both their technical and business objectives that keeps me motivated every day."

To learn more, go to https://industry-era.com/Matt-Rosenberg-Chief-Revenue-Officer-of-NetNumber-Vendor-Best-Inspiring-CROs-of-2021-BY-IndustryEra.php

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITANTM Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUMTM, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational framework for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

