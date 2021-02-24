NetObjex Is one of 11 Startups Chosen out of 198 Total Applicants to Participate in Algorand Europe Accelerator

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetObjex is one of 11 startups chosen out of 198 total applicants and the only in the IoT industry vertical to participate in the Algorand Europe Accelerator program as a launchpad for NetObjex's Data Marketplace product.

The Algorand Europe Accelerator is a collective initiative between the Algorand Foundation and blockchain funds, Eterna Capital and Borderless Capital, supporting blockchain startups and entrepreneurs with an emphasis on Europe to build decentralized applications on Algorand blockchain.

The Virgin Diamond Data Marketplace built on NetObjex NetObjex Data Marketplace Architecture

"Algorand is led by Professor Silvio Micali of MIT, is emerging as a blockchain leader with over 500 companies who have already integrated Algorand into their stack. The Algorand ecosystem includes global exchanges, asset issuers (including stablecoins USDT and USDC), and supporting infrastructure including custodians, wallet providers, and identity providers. Many of its innovations are steeped in well thought out principles exemplary of a Turing award winning scientist, and we believe its consensus algorithms and transaction speeds will soon assume leadership status in the marketplace," stated Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.

NetObjex's Data Marketplace allows for Machine to Machine (M2M) and Human to Machine (H2M) financial and non-financial transactions. It combines cyber-physical systems – the linkage of real world devices to the cyber world comprised of the cloud, enterprise systems, blockchain and more. "We believe, by the end of this decade, commonplace devices will be able to transact and make decisions on their own volition. To that end, our platform consists of the building blocks necessary to make those transactions take place. We are auguring the new age of fintech," added Mr. Bala.

About Algorand

Algorand is the technology company that built and developed the world's first open, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that, without forking, provides the necessary security, scalability, and decentralization needed for today's economy. With an award-winning team, Algorand enables traditional finance and decentralized financial businesses to embrace the world of frictionless finance.

About NetObjex

NetObjex provides enterprise software and business solutions for real-time tracking, tracing and monitoring of digital assets. The industrial grade NetObjex Matrix digital twin asset management platform unifies IoT, AI and blockchain technologies as a continuum for intelligent automation and data marketplaces. NetObjex clients and partners benefit from global coverage across key verticals like energy, manufacturing, transport, healthcare, communications, retail & government.

Contact: Harish Kamat, [email protected], 8559282283

SOURCE NetObjex, Inc